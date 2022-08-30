Here are some unique, affordable luxury travel options in the USA

The US offers plenty of luxury travel options that ensure trips which are feasible and make the most of the money that you will be spending on it.

Contrary to the general perception, some of the biggest luxury options around the USA are easily attainable and offer a variety of lodging, dining, shopping, luxury experiences, and an endless range of activities.

Here are some of the unique experiences in the USA that redefine luxury travel with a whole new perspective:

In the lap of nature with The Ahwahnee

The Ahwahnee

Located right inside Yosemite National Park in California, approximately 300 kilometres east of San Francisco, this historic property of The Ahwahnee allows you to experience the park’s majesty along with luxury and world-class service.

Opened in 1927, The Ahwahnee reflects the park’s rugged cliffs, waterfalls and majestic trees in its architectural elements and décor. This rustic, eclectic and ultra-cosy hotel is set against Yosemite Falls, Half Dome and Glacier Point. The grand entrance, with the wooden slab doors and floor-to-ceiling windows beautifully depict the grandeur of the property. The grand dining room features spectacular views of Yosemite Falls from the corner alcove window. The hotel is centrally located, with hiking trails, Yosemite Falls and other outdoor activities right next to it. Between its dining, atmosphere, luxurious stay, surrounding scenery and the magic of Yosemite, your experience at The Ahwahnee is hard to replicate.

A taste of luxury and bourbon in Kentucky

Kentucky is known around the globe for its bourbon. The state is famous for distilling distinctive corn-based, barrel-aged whiskey, and there is no shortage of distilleries to tour here. Willett Distillery, which is a must-visit, is located on the outskirts of charming Bardstown, Kentucky (which has also been named the “Bourbon Capital of the World”). The independent and family-owned distillery, dating back to 1936, offers an incredible distillery tour. Discover just how unique the distillery and its surroundings are, from the underground lakes to the turn-of-the-century belt and pulley systems that run throughout the area.

Transform your Kentucky trip with the ultimate taste of relaxation with the famous Mint Julep. The taste of bourbon infused with simple syrup and mint leaves is surely a take on luxury after a day filled with activities. Another popular pairing is fish, caught fresh from Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, and Kentucky Mule which takes earned luxury to a whole new level. The Kentucky bourbon cocktail is an unforgettable and classic infusion of lime, mint, and ginger beer.

Soulful therapy at California’s luxury spas

The spa culture of California is perfect for those looking to experience ultimate wellness in a luxurious setting. Water and natural minerals are huge components of what makes the Spa at Pebble Beach so luxurious. The highlight of this spa is its unique selection of floatation wraps: guests benefit from the healing properties of plants, herbs, and minerals indigenous to California’s Monterey Peninsula. The technique uses a dry flotation bed, where the body is wrapped in a waterproof sack of lotions, herbs and antioxidants, then placed within a bed of warm water. Collectively, it is an experience of deep physical and mental wellness.

Luxury shopping at Palm Beach

One of the most refined shopping areas in the country, Worth Avenue near Palm Beach, Clematis Street, has shops representing the most sophisticated brands imaginable tucked among picturesque courtyards filled with fountains, gardens, and bougainvillea-draped verandas. Near Clematis Street, CityPlace is reminiscent of a European plaza, with dozens of upscale shops and boutiques, restaurants, bars, outdoor cafés, and more. The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens and the Palm Beach Outlets are other options for luxury shopping here.