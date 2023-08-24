A Weekend Retreat at the Royal Heritage Haveli, Jaipur

The Royal Heritage Haveli, established by Sawai Madho Singh Ji of Jaipur in the 18th century, is currently a boutique hotel owned by Maharaj Jai Singh and run by his niece Angelique and her husband Pradip. The hotel provides warm hospitality and a personalised experience of the Maharaja’s way of life. The hotel offers a serene haven of space and elegance for the chosen few, with only 18 suites and one apartment. The family-run boutique hotel blends an 18th-century hunting lodge with modern elegance, making it one of the best in town.

For Staycation

Superior Suites: The 350 sq ft Heritage Suites include luxurious interiors with lot of natural light. The ancient manor house is beautifully decorated with lovely hand-painted frescoes and has a distinctive colour palette.

Premium Suite Rooms: These opulently large Premium Heritage Suites are guest rooms spread over 650 sq ft and come with in-room dining facilities, private terraces, or access to the pool gardens. The regal beauty of the ancient marble floors and doors will make you feel like a king.

Signature Suite Rooms: Live like royalty in a signature suite, which has a private terrace, a living room and dining area, and a huge bedroom with garden views. The Grand Signature Suite (800 sq ft) has a huge private patio, a living room and dining area, and a spacious bedroom with garden views. The magnificent ensuite bathroom is decorated with distinctive Indian patterns and features both a rainfall shower and a soaking tub. These Jaipur suites are ideal for honeymoon couples and VVIP guests looking for regal opulence and delightful relaxation.

For Dining

Culinary Delights: From classic and flavourful curries on the A la Carte Menu to the Chef, Prithvi Oli’s innovative imagination, the cuisine at Royal Heritage Haveli, is treated very seriously. All the ingredients are sourced from the best farmers or from their personal vegetable garden. Begin your day with a freshly prepared breakfast served at the café, which is open to the sun and its warmth. In the peacefulness of the inner courtyard, you may also enjoy an innovative Indian and light continental culinary lunch. Dinners at the hallmark fine dining establishment are complemented in the background by the soothing music of santoor and tabla instruments.

Kigelia Court: At alfresco terrace restaurant, dine under the stars while listening to the sounds of nature. You can also dine under the 200-year-old gigantic Kigelia tree, with great culinary crafts and custom-made dishes.

Mehrab: Savour the rich combination of spirits and conversations among city patrons while savouring a delightful assortment of snacks and hors d’oeuvres that will tantalise the palette and complement the beverage.

Cibo Bistro: During the day, the restaurant serves a great choice of patisseries, petit fours, quiches, and more to those seeking privacy and a fresh brew of coffee or tea.

Private Dining: The Royal Heritage Haveli offers an indoor dining space encircled by a wall-to-ceiling fresco, adding to the spectacular feeling of dining like royalty! If you prefer an evening of high romance, a private supper will be arranged for you to bask in the seamless blend of luxury and history.

Lost Recipes of Khatipura: The masters of the kitchen invite you inside their sanctum sanctorum, where you can learn the secrets of the Khatipura family’s secret bible! You can book a session and spend an evening basking in the enchantment that is Indian cuisine.

For Wellness, visit the Frangipani Spa

The Royal Heritage Haveli’s Frangipani Spa offers opulent wellness treatments with Lapis Lazuli stone inlay in entrances. Choose from eastern and western massages using organic oils from Kerala. Book a consultation with in-house Ayurvedic doctor, Doctor Ajith, who recommends treatments based on your body type. Enjoy swimming in the stunning marble and sandstone pool, surrounded by Frangipani trees under the light of a thousand suns.

For Celebration

The Royal Heritage Haveli, with a rich history dating back to the 17th century, offers an ideal setting for intimate celebrations. With enchanting lawns and luxurious banquets, it is the perfect venue for creating unforgettable memories and strengthening bonds with loved ones. The KhatipuraBagh, with a capacity to accommodate 600 guests, is the perfect venue for hosting your dream wedding. The front and poolside lawns, with a capacity of 100 guests, are perfect for intimate musical evenings and cocktail parties. The banquet hall, with a capacity of 60 guests, is perfect for private gatherings with family and friends. The restaurant offers customisable gourmet dinners from both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus, and expert chefs will cater to your needs. The creative decorators can help you choose from pastel pink or royal blue backdrops, mirror wall hangings, or voile, transforming your dream celebration into reality.

The Royal Heritage Haveli in Jaipur offers a serene and luxurious environment for guests to enjoy their stay. The hotel’s warm hospitality and unique amenities make it an ideal choice for those seeking a memorable and luxurious experience.

For more details, visit: www.royalheritagehaveli.com/