From visiting a century old tea factory to the temple of a sacred tooth relic, here is everything we did in Sri Lanka 

The first time someone took a flight from India to Lanka didn’t turn out too well for the island nation. The next time they built a bridge and that didn’t pan out too well either. Centuries later, the Cholas crossed the ocean by ships and destroyed Anuradhapura, the country’s ancient capital for 1,400 years. Despite the fluctuating tides of diplomacy that rock the boat once in a while, deep cultural ties bind the

two nations.



Though both were peace missions, Buddhism was a more successful export from India to Sri Lanka than the IPKF (Indian Peace Keeping Force). In the 3rd century BC, Mauryan Emperor Ashoka sent his son Mahindra as an emissary and five years later, he sent a sapling of the Bodhi tree under which Buddha had attained enlightenment, with his daughter Sanghamitra. It was enshrined as Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi at Anuradhapura. Years later, when the original tree in India died, in a rare religious transplant operation, a branch was sent back, which flourishes at Bodhgaya to this day.



Such covert ops are not new. After Buddha’s Mahapariniravana, or great passing, his tooth relic was kept in Kalinga (Odisha) for centuries. Post the decline of the Mauryas, a civil war ensued and Princess Hemamali hid the relic in her hair and smuggled it to Lanka for safety. Successive kings guarded it till it finally landed up in Kandy, where it was enshrined at Sri Dalida Maligawa or the Sacred Tooth Temple.

Quick to capitalise on the tourism potential, Sri Lanka Tourism Board heavily promotes the Ramayana Trail and Buddhist circuit for Indians. But the teardrop-shaped isle has lots to offer — beaches, hills, wildlife, tea and cuisine. After the recent economic and political troubles, the hospitality industry has bounced back and is looking at neighbour India as the primary market. India extended a credit line to help Sri Lanka procure fuel and essential supplies; so we’re friends again. With a distinct price advantage (INR 1 is nearly 4 Sri Lankan Rupees), it’s a great time to travel there. The fact that it took us less time to get there than drive across town is a bonus. Flying Business Class on SriLankan Airlines was a luxe experience, with a baggage allowance of 40 kg and access to their premium Serendib Lounge.



We landed in Colombo and drove to our seaside hotel Cinnamon Grand on Galle Face Road. The capital, a charming coastal city, presented a unique blend of Buddhist relics, Hindu temples and Moorish architecture, alongside colonial monuments of the Dutch and the British. The imprint of Buddhism was everywhere — from the 15-feet golden Buddha, the largest cast brass Buddha statue in the country to the replica of the Avukana Buddha statue at Cinnamon Gardens. Independence Memorial Hall, built like Kandy’s Magul Maduwa (royal audience hall), commemorates Sri Lanka’s independence, with a statue of the first PM Don Stephen Senanayake at Independence Square.



Colombo’s premier lung space Victoria Park was renamed Viharamahadevi Park after an ancient queen. Gangaramayya Temple, with its stunning facade, is an amalgam of architectural styles from Sri Lanka, Thailand, China and India. Its most sacred relic is a lock of Lord Buddha’s hair enshrined near a sacred tree around which the 19th century temple was built. Close by, the Seema Malakaya temple is an island shrine at Beria Lake. In the busy market area of Pettah, stands the incredible Jami Ul-Alfar Masjid or Red Mosque. Built in 1908, the striped candy structure looked right out of Kremlin or a fairy tale set in Russia! The Nelum Keluna (Lotus Tower) was built by China, another contribution besides the Hambantota Port.

Soaking up all the local flavours





The erstwhile Dutch Hospital complex is full of shops and restaurants like the famous Ministry of Crab. After downing Wood Apple Martinis and an enormous Sri Lankan meal at Ceylon Curry Club, we set off for the highlands. We took the oldest road in Sri Lanka connecting Old Colombo to the mountain kingdom of Kandy. The road rose sharply — 1,000 feet in under a mile — as we crossed Balana Pass on the southern edge of the Alagalla mountain range. The National Railway Museum at Kadugannawa train station had railway memorabilia and a beautiful display of vintage locomotives — one coach has been converted into a restaurant and another served as an AV room to screen a film on the history of railways in Sri Lanka. There’s a model of the famous Nine Arch Bridge that was on our itinerary. The museum is a must-visit for railway buffs; one can really go loco here!



Crossing the bridge over the 335 km Mahaveli, the longest river in Sri Lanka, we entered Kandy. During World War II, the Peradeniya Botanical Gardens near the University served as camping grounds for soldiers and the headquarters of the South East Asia Command. Tucked away in a quiet hilltop in Kandy, our base, the Mountbatten Bungalow, was the erstwhile residence of Lord Mountbatten. Run as a heritage hotel by Theme Resorts, it has a gorgeous pool and stately rooms named after flowers.

The best spot to get a birds’ eye view of town is Arthur’s Seat, a popular lookout near Kandy Lake, past the Royal Palace Park. It’s named after Arthur, a British tea planter, who enjoyed Kandy’s charming view from his vantage — a stone seat under a tree in front of his bungalow nearby. Located on Rajapihilla Mawatha at 1,800 ft, it offered a panoramic view of the lake Kiri Mahuda (Sea of Milk), the Royal Palace, and Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. Kandy’s lake was earlier a vast paddy field and the pointed cinquefoil arches of its parapet wall resembled floating clouds, hence its name Walakulu Bamma (Cloud Wall). The grand annual Esala Perahera procession in July-August with temple drummers and caparisoned elephants is one of the oldest pageants in the world and the main ritual performed for Lord Buddha.

Kandy Sacred Tooth Relic Temple





The temple is a vast complex and devotees come clad in white carrying flowers and offerings. They also tied coins in white cloth to the temple railings for wish fulfillment. We marveled at the Kandyan paintings, the temple musicians and the sacred relic (Buddha’s left upper canine) enshrined inside seven gold caskets. The Museum of World Buddhism is worth a visit. We walked past the historic Queen’s Hotel, bought masks and souvenirs at House of Crafts and clambered up an old stairway to enjoy a pint of chilled Lion lager at The Pub, an iconic colonial style watering hole suffused with fan messages scrawled on its walls.



From Kandy, we travelled to Mandaram Nuwara, the heart of Ceylon Tea County. Theme Resorts had repurposed a 150-year-old British tea factory as Tea & Experience Factory, a charming 16-room boutique tea-themed hotel. Swept by winds where mist and clouds play tag, it was a windy stay. The nearby village Kabaragalla is home to the Tamil community, involved in the Ceylon tea industry for generations. We received a traditional Tamil welcome, before being led to our chic rooms. Old sturdy corrugated sheets repainted white serve as room partitions and walls. Ceylon BOP dealwood tea boxes doubled up as panels for doors and cupboards. The tea plantation was snug against Kabaragala mountain, named after the chequered markings on the water monitor (kabara); gala is Sinhalese for ‘stone’. After returning from the Kabaragala waterfall hike, we got a leaf-to-cup experience from tea picking, tea factory tour to tea tasting.

Nuwara Tea Plantation Stay





Our next stop was Nuwara Eliya or the City of Light. Its high location rewards it as the first place in Sri Lanka to receive the sun’s morning rays. Perched at 6,128 ft at the base of Pidurutalagala, the tallest mountain in Sri Lanka, it is the most important tea producing area in the country. Its cool climate attracted British civil servants and planters of yore who came here on hunts and later erected magnificent mansions; many now run as heritage hotels. St Andrew’s dates back to 1875, The Hill Club boasts one of the oldest billiards tables in Sri Lanka and The Grand Hotel was originally a single storey bungalow called Barnes Hall constructed in 1828 as the holiday residence of Sir Edward Barnes, the fifth Governor of Ceylon!



Little wonder Nuwara Eliya is known as Little England with places like Victoria Park, Gregory Lake, Horton Plains, Botanical Gardens, the Golf Club and World’s End, with a sheer 1,200 m cliff. Nuwara Eliya also houses the oldest Post Office in the country where you can pick up vintage stamps. The Tudor-style two-storey brick building was constructed in 1894 and has a charming clock spire. The landscape is blanketed with tea plantations and fields growing carrots, leeks, cabbage and English vegetables. Central Market bustles with vegetable, fish and meat stalls and local vendors hawking ethnic Sri Lankan snacks.

Nuwara Eliya Post Office





We drove from Nuwara Eliya to Nanu Oya railway station to board our train for Ella, the most scenic rail journey in Sri Lanka. The train runs between Colombo to Badulla via Peradeniya, and we grabbed window seats to watch tea plantations whiz by as we passed waterfalls, bridges and tunnels. Chatty young couples and cliques of friends strummed guitars and sang Sinhala songs. The train stopped at stations with unusual musical names — Perakumpura, Pattipola, Idalgashinna, Haputale, Bandarawela… We disembarked at the picturesque hill station of Ella, covering 65 km in two-and-a-half hours. Our hotel Hide Ella’s stylish rooms were built into a 60-degree slope overlooking the magnificent geographical feature Ella Rock. On its opposite side was Little Adam’s Peak and the passage in-between was Ella Gap, a bit like our Palakkad Gap. We set off to catch the sunset at Little Adam’s Peak.

Driving into town, we began our 2 km, 25-minute hike. The view and sunset was spectacular. You’ve heard of Hanuman flying around in Lanka, but in this nook, there’s a Flying Ravana — Sri Lanka’s first mega zipline with a 550-m-long, 82-m-high two-wire zipline that zooms over tea estates at 80 km/h. The adventure park offered ATV rides, wall climbing and rapelling. Party music blared from the Ravana Poolclub and the Spanish tourists we met on the train beckoned us to join them. The charming backpacker town of Ella was full of cool bars, café and shops. We popped into some funky shops on Ella’s main street selling psy clothes and souvenirs and supped at Chill Café Ella, the most happening nightspot with cool wall art.

Kandy Mountbatten Bungalow





The next morning we trooped out for the hike to the most famous bridge in Sri Lanka –— no, not Rama Setu, but the gorgeous railway bridge set amidst craggy hills, forests and plantations between Demodara and Ella. It is the most photographed and Instagrammed bridge in Sri Lanka!



Built in 1921, the stunning example of colonial era railway construction was designed by Harold Cuthbert Marwood. However, it was executed by PK Appuhami, a traditional Sri Lankan drummer and devil dancer, who worked with British engineers. Measuring 300 ft long, 25 ft wide and 80 ft high, the arched viaduct was made of stone, bricks and cement… no steel! Its name ‘Ahas namaye palama’ in Sinhala or ‘Nine Skies Bridge’ is attributed to the view of the sky framed by nine arches when you stand beneath it. The sight of the train chugging over the bridge was priceless. Slowly, the crowd dispersed like wisps of mist around the mountain.



Ella literally means waterfall and on the drive back, we stopped at the picturesque Ravana waterfall (there’s also a Ravana cave). We grabbed a Sri Lankan buffet meal at Gami Gedara highway hotel at Thanamalwila and made a mandatory halt at the state emporium Laksala in Colombo for wooden crafts, batik clothes, masks and more, before escaping with all the booty aboard our Pushpaka Vimana err… Airbus A330-300.

FACT FILE

Getting there: SriLankan Airlines flies direct to Colombo from Bengaluru (1 hr), Chennai

(1 hr 25 min), Hyderabad and Delhi. Round trip with return fares is INR 14,000–18,000. www.srilankan.com

When to Visit: Esala Perahera, a grand pageantry is held annually at Kandy’s Sacred Tooth Relic Temple. On till August 31, 2023.