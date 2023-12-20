Gujarat Tourism’s prelude to Vibrant Summit aims to propel India into the top 10 ranks of adventure tourism destinations

In anticipation of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India orchestrated its 15th annual convention at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya. Running from December 16-18, this event, endorsed by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat, charted a course for India to ascend the ranks among the top 10 global destinations for adventure tourism.

Gathering over 300 adventure tour operators, enthusiasts, travellers, and industry leaders nationwide, the three-day convention showcased a commitment to sustainable tourism and carbon emission reduction. An environmental charter, aimed at calculating and offsetting carbon emissions, was introduced, featuring key sustainable initiatives.

With the conference strategically held in winter, a 68 per cent reduction in energy consumption was achieved, lessening the cooling load and diesel usage. Embracing a Zero Plastic Waste policy, the convention eliminated 15,000 plastic bottles, encouraging the use of glass or reusable bottles.

To minimise paper use, seed papers replaced plastic badges and luggage tags, promoting sustainable practices. The convention adopted a ‘paperless’ approach for informational materials, saving an estimated 2,000 sheets. Addressing food wastage, the convention displayed the amount of discarded food after each meal, urging participants to practice conscious consumption. Sustainable dining practices included the elimination of plastic sachets for butter, jam, and sugar.

Beyond sustainable practices, the event served as a knowledge-sharing platform, focusing on the significance of sustainable event management. Multiple sessions led by practitioners explored eco-friendly practices and their impact on the adventure tourism industry. To offset emissions, the Adventure Tour Operators Association collaborated with Gujarat Tourism and the Forest Department to plant 200 saplings near the event area, maintained by the local forest department for 15 years.

The convention stands as a prelude to the tenth Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled from January 10 to January 12, 2024, a flagship initiative conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

