From Kanakapura to Chhota Ladakh, five Bengaluru getaways for those who missed the Republic Day weekend

Don't cry over spilled milk, they say. In case you missed the Republic Day weekend and failed to book your tickets to an exotic resort with friends, fret not. You still have five other long weekends over the year that you can make plans for and hit the road with your loved ones.

For all the Bengaluru folks, there are destinations two to three hours away that you can drive to over the weekend if you are looking for a break. Booking.com, a platform perfect to plan your vacation, has listed out the five perfect weekend 'getaways' for those looking to get away from the city's hustle.

Kanakapura: The small and quaint town of Kanakapura is the ideal place to drive to if you want to time away from back-to-back meetings and client calls. An hour-and-a-half drive away from the city, Kanakapura is easily accessible via road and offers activities like bird watching, adventure camps and more.

Sakleshpur: Yes, Pondicherry and Goa are easy rides from Bengaluru but how about a nice view of the mountains with a hot cup of cocoa? An approx four-hour drive from Bengaluru, Sakleshpur promises a picturesque view. You can rejuvenate yourself by soaking in the natural beauty and admiring the cascading waterfalls in this hilly town.

Kemmangundi: Other than Sakleshpur, Kemmangundi is one place that can appeal the nature lovers and adrenaline seekers. You can pre-book hotels at this place and plan a trekking trip with your friends. While it is appropriate for picnics as well, you must add Shiva temple, the Rock Garden, Z Point, Hebbe Falls, and Kalahasti Falls to your bucket list.

Agumbe: A sleepy hillside village in Karnataka, this is a lesser-known tourist destination. If you are one who wants to take the road less travelled, Agumbe is the place for you. This destination promises a dense foliage of rainforest hiding under a cover of mist and numerous waterfalls.

Madikeri: How many times have you planned a trip to Coorg and failed to execute it? It's time that plan comes out of your WhatsApp chats. Madikeri, a mesmerizing hill town in the Coorg region, is known for its lush green valleys and is often called the 'Scotland of India.'

Chhota Ladakh: After you have visited India's Scotland, your next stop should be Chhota Ladakh. If you are wondering where this place gets its name from, the yellow, orange, and purple skies and the scenic surroundings in this region are the reason.

