Five monsoon getaways closer to Mumbai

In Mumbai, the monsoon season increases our urge to go away from the busy metropolis and enjoy the natural beauty. Fortunately, there are a number of magical retreats in Mumbai that provide the ideal refuge during this rainy season. These locations, which range from charming hill villages to peaceful seaside communities, provide a relaxing getaway and the chance to see nature's splendour in full bloom. Grab your umbrellas and get ready to discover five monsoon getaways near Mumbai that will enthral you and leave you feeling refreshed.

Matheran: A Hill Station Wonderland

Escape the chaos of Mumbai and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Matheran this monsoon season. Just a short distance away from the city, Matheran offers a breathtaking experience with its lush greenery, misty valleys, and charming waterfalls. Take a leisurely stroll or go horseback riding along the mesmerizing viewpoints and let the monsoon rains create a magical ambiance. Don't forget to enjoy the toy train ride and indulge in delicious local snacks.

Foothills of Matheran: Neral

The place where Mumbaikars can truly experience the best of wildlife and nature, less than 2 hours from the city center, is known as the Foothills of Matheran. This green corridor is nestled between two major Eco-protected zones of Maharashtra - Matheran on one side &Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary on the other. The landscapes of this region are filled with perennial rivers and streams, densely forested plateaus, and evergreen hillslopes. Embark on a trek to the Garbett Plateau, which connects Neral to Matheran, and be rewarded with panoramic vistas of the surrounding valleys. Explore the mystical Sagargad Fort, tucked away in the dense forests, and immerse yourself in its historical significance. Neral is a perfect choice for those seeking offbeat experiences and a closer connection with nature.

Lonavala and Khandala: Twin Delights

No list of monsoon getaways near Mumbai is complete without mentioning the ever-popular Lonavala and Khandala. These hill stations are a paradise for nature lovers, especially during the rainy season. Witness the beauty of the famous Bhushi Dam, surrounded by lush greenery and overflowing streams. Explore the mesmerizing Rajmachi Point and Tiger's Leap, where you can soak in the panoramic views of the Sahyadri Mountains. Don't miss out on savoring hot masala chai and freshly roasted corn while enjoying the misty atmosphere.

Bhandardara: Serenity Amidst Nature's Abundance

If you seek tranquility and serenity during the monsoon, Bhandardara is the perfect getaway for you. Nestled amidst the Sahyadri Range, this picturesque destination offers stunning lakes, cascading waterfalls, and lush green landscapes. Visit the enchanting Randha Falls, explore the Wilson Dam, and take a boat ride on the pristine Arthur Lake. Embark on a trek to the majestic Mount Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra, and witness the ethereal beauty of the region.

Alibaug: Coastal Charms

Experience the monsoon magic at Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai. This destination offers a unique blend of pristine beaches, historic forts, and lush greenery. Take a leisurely walk along the scenic Alibaug Beach, indulge in water sports, or simply relax and enjoy the sound of the crashing waves. Visit the historic Kolaba Fort, explore the ancient temples, and treat yourself to delicious seafood at the local shacks. Alibaug is a perfect monsoon retreat for beach lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

These five monsoon retreats near Mumbai provide a welcome respite from the bustle of the metropolis. Each place has its own distinct attraction, from the foggy vistas of Matheran to the coastline allure of Alibaug and the hidden jewel of Neral. So prepare for the monsoon by packing your luggage, donning your rain gear, and going on a trip to discover the natural beauty around Mumbai. Prepare to make enduring memories amidst the beautiful beauty of these retreats that have been touched by the rain.