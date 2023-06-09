Tourist horror: Russian tourist eaten by a shark off Egypt beach

A devastating incident unfolded at the popular Egyptian resort of Hurghada when a shark claimed the life of a man whom the authorities and witnesses have confirmed to be a 23-year-old Russian citizen named Vladimir Popov.

The incident occurred on the shores of the Dream Beach Hotel, a popular tourist. Eyewitnesses recalled the harrowing scene and revealed how the hotel staff instantly sounded the alarm and urged swimmers to vacate the water.

As the shark's fin approached, Popov attempted to fend it off but his efforts went in vain and he was locked in a desperate struggle for survival. In a video that has now gone viral, a woman can be heard crying for help and repeatedly saying, "Oh my God." Popov's father, who was present on the beach at the time of the attack, stood helpless as his son fought for his life, desperately calling out for assistance.

"It happened in a second. Rescuers reacted very quickly. For some reason, I immediately felt that it was a shark. I immediately jumped up and started shouting: ‘Sharks, sharks! Save yourself!’ Nobody understood yet,” a witness told a Russian media publication.

“It’s a terrible thing, the remains of this guy are over there. I’m shaking. Right in front of my eyes, the shark ate that guy. I think I need a drink. I feel really bad,” another eyewitness told a popular Telegram channel.

As news about this predator attack spread, the local authorities swiftly implemented precautionary measures to ensure the safety of tourists visiting the resort. A temporary ban on water activities was imposed, effectively preventing visitors from entering the ocean. The tragic event left witnesses traumatized.