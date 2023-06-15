This doctor journeys to where the wheels take her

Once a year, go somewhere you’ve never been before… Seems like these words by the Dalai Lama have been imbibed by Dr Ranju S Nair. It’s been two years since she has been venturing to un- known scenic locations across Kerala, especially in Thiruvananthapuram. Did you know that Muni Para in Kovalam is the only temple in the state that worships Aswathamavu? She asks on her Instagram page wan- derlust_doctor. Her account is filled with an ode to such off-beat locations she comes across during her journey. The 40-year-old, who works as a general physician at DPMS Hospital, Karakulam, was bitten by the travel bug during the pandemic period. “Being a doctor, it is hard to take breaks to go for long trips. As the pandemic paved the way for domestic tourism, I began visiting local spots that are less explored. I became a regular in such locations, especially during medical camps in various tribal settlements,” she says.

“From then on, every weekend, I started exploring local, serene spots in the district. At times, I have to get permission from forest authorities while visiting areas that come under reserve forest,” says Ranju, whose motto behind exploring tribal settlements also includes social service to the deprived communities and ensuring medical help. This wanderlust in her is not new. Ranju had a long-term affair with travel since her graduation days in Kannur. The hill stations and waterfalls in the district were her initial destinations. Then eventually, her expeditions extended to trekking spots like Paithalmala, Josegiri and Ranipuram. “This fetched me the nickname ‘trek girl’ from my college mates. Learning to drive and being financially in- dependent backed my solo travel dreams,” says Ranju, who has completed 90,000 kilometres in her Ecosport car. The doctor captures the highlights of the locations she visits and writes an elaborate description of the travel details in the vlogs she posts.

Ranju’s de- tailed posts have many followers. Of the many travels, Ranju has her top picks. “Podiyakala is a pristine beauty located in the Pep- para wildlife sanctuary. The tribal community here is my guide on most of my trips inside the forests. Amboori is another one. The place has a natural ecosystem with more than 10 hills and waterfalls. Madaserry waterfalls, Maayam River, and Dravya- para for their sunset viewpoint. Bonacaud waterfalls, Ganapathikkal, a riverside en route to Tamil Nadu-Kerala border are some of the locations which I enjoyed the most,” she says.

The Varanasi trip with her mother, the Spiti Valley visit last September, exploring Krabi in Thailand early this year and the recent travel to Rajasthan, Ajanta and Ellora caves are some of her other getaway trips. However, the doctor also shares her woe about the neglected conditions of many local tourist spots. “Muni Para has ancient temples which need to be preserved. However, unfortunately, they remain unattended. The Kadalani Para in Karettu is a beautiful place where we could meditate in the lap of nature. But the place is not safe as there are social nuisances.” “Another disturbing scene is irresponsible tourism, where visitors dump plastic waste mindlessly. Though we have possibilities of local tourism, it seems the authorities and visitors are the least concerned about places,” says Ranju.

More than exploring new locales, the trips are a getaway from mundane life, says the doctor. Also travelling is her happy pill she adds. “I encourage solo travels, especially for women, as it is the right way to become independent in life and a pathway to love yourself. Also, a two-hour-long drive to some serene locations is a meditative process, and every Sunday I make sure to see the sunset at a hill viewpoint or beach. It helps me get charged for the next week,” she adds. As new destinations unravel a new way of seeing things, Ranju wishes to travel even more. She has plans to go for a solo trip to the Northeast and Turkey. And before all of that, she hopes to visit Spiti Valley once more