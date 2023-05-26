Follow these tips for hassle-free travel

While problems can occur unexpectedly on a trip, there are certain strategies and steps that you can do to minimise the chance

Travelling can be a memorable experience, but sometimes certain things may happen that make the experience less positive. While problems can occur unexpectedly on a trip, there are certain strategies and steps that you can do to minimise the chance of getting into sticky situations.

Thoroughly research your destination

Doing this will help give you a better idea of what to do over there and what to be aware of. While every place is unique in many ways, it is always better to be familiar with the culture, locals, transportation and weather conditions. When you do this, you will be aware of any cultural differences and avoid unnecessary confrontations and issues. When visiting certain countries in Asia, Africa and South and Central America, check if you must take any vaccinations so that you do not become ill afterwards. If visiting attractions, look up reviews from other travellers to know which ones to avoid and which are worth seeing.

Book in advance and reconfirm them

Booking your flights, accommodation, and transportation as early as possible is one of the best ways to have a hassle-free vacation. During the holiday season, booking becomes less available as many people try to book for the same spot. But reconfirm all your bookings before you go. Doing this ensures that any issues or delays, either on your side or the agency's side, are resolved earlier.

Get insured

This is the best measure to protect yourself if something unexpected occurs. It is essential to have insurance on your health and any valuables you carry with you. Travel insurance can help when a sudden emergency prevents you from travelling. It can also help provide coverage for delays (flight delays and cancellations), lost luggage, and many other challenges.

Pack efficiently and light

Packing can be challenging, but being smart about what you carry will go a long way. Before packing, list all the essential items you'll need for your trip and pack those. Also, try packing only the necessary items that can have multiple purposes. Have an extra set of clothes in your carry-on in case your luggage gets delayed. Furthermore, check the airline's baggage requirements to avoid additional fees or having to redistribute the extra weight in your bags. Many airlines have different weight and size restrictions, so pack accordingly.

Protect your travel documents and other belongings

Have a separate pouch you can carry at all times for your visa, passport, money and other travel documents. In case something happens to your luggage, you can easily present them, whenever necessary. Save files of your documents online as well. You can access those if the hard copies get lost. When you are out, be aware of your surroundings so that your wallet and phone do not get stolen.



