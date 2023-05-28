Finding Nemo: A glimpse into our planet’s oceanic depths at Abu Dhabi's SeaWorld  

Leaping dolphins, colourful starfish, sea lions resting on rocks and walruses lazing around are just some of the underwater creatures one gets to be up close with at the newly opened SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi. Not only is it the largest marine theme park in the Middle East, but it also houses the most number of species in any such aquarium in the world. Situated in Yas Island—home to parks like Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World—SeaWorld is spread over five levels covering, 1,83,000 sqm. Housing one lakh marine animals in eight distinct zones, the park offers an immersive experience into the lives of over 150 aquatic species thriving in the depths of the ocean. The natural marine environment has been recreated with rocks, coral reefs, caves, wave movements, simulated currents and even choppy waters.

Also read: Travel: Red Fort’s Matrubhumi and Jai Hind are spectacular with puppetry, performances and sound and light show

The park’s huge entrance immediately impresses visitors with its gigantic scale. Upon ascending escalators over two levels, guests arrive at the ticketing area before stepping into a vast space that recreates the ambience of a lush mangrove forest. At the centre of the park lies ‘One Ocean’ which connects all the zones.

A giant globe in the middle and a surround screen displaying marine life sets the tone for the wondrous experiences that lie ahead.

Zooming in on zones

'Abu Dhabi Ocean Realm’, introduces one to the marine ecosystem of the Gulf. There are four pools where you can touch and see rays, sea stars turtles and invertebrates. Of the eight realms, the most fascinating is ‘The Endless Ocean’, which transports visitors to the heart of the underwater world. In the aquarium that teems with more than 68,000 animals, sardines swim gracefully, colourful fish dart around and nine shark species give a glimpse of the more menacing side of the ocean.

The Ocean Walk, which goes through an acrylic tunnel, takes you to a pod where marine life

abounds. Be prepared to feel a sudden chill at the temperature-regulated Polar Ocean zone, where sea otters and walruses occupy pride of place.

One can even pet a walrus in the two realms here that celebrate the Arctic and Antarctica—not

to be missed here are the penguins.

visitors at the park

At Rocky Point, which is set up like the US’s coastal Pacific Northwest area, one can watch seals resting, or even feed the sea lions resting on the rocks. Move on to warmer waters at the ‘Tropical Ocean’ where the flamingos and dolphins are the highlights. The Microocean is a vibrant zone where jellyfish and small sea life like plankton are magnified, giving visitors the illusion of being tiny as they pass through arches.

Shows and rides

SeaWorld also hosts a range of shows throughout the day, offering entertainment and education. The traditional pearl dive show provides a glimpse into the Middle East’s pearl diving industry, which was once a vital source of income in the region before oil was discovered. The Tropical Amphitheatre showcases the awe-inspiring acrobatics of dolphins, while the Rocky Bay amphitheatre presents a fun and educational show featuring sea lions, emphasising the importance of conservation.

Also read: Sky is Not the Limit

For thrill-seekers, the park also offers an array of rides. Brace yourself for an exhilarating experience on the Manta coaster, the world’s first zero-gravity flip ride that guarantees a hair-raising experience. Family-friendly rides like the Eel Racer in the Microocean area provide a slower pace with giant eel-themed coasters. Another notable attraction is the Jelly Plunge tower, which takes one up, and twists and turns.