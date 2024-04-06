Discover Pamukkale’s timeless spa and healing traditions

Türkiye offers visitors a variety of holiday options in every season. One of the country’s most enduring attractions is its renowned Turkish bath and spa tradition, which has an integral to this geography since antiquity. Enjoying this bathing culture in Pamukkale, one of the world's most stunning landscapes, is an unforgettable experience that can only be found in this remarkable destination.

Located in western Türkiye, Pamukkale is about 20 kilometres from Denizli, and is a true natural wonder with gorgeous snow-white travertines and terraced pools that resemble frozen waterfalls. Part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the travertines appear as a field of clouds dotted with warm, aquamarine-coloured pools. Immerse yourself in these healing mineral waters and discover the captivating beauty up close.