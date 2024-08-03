4 monsoon treks not to miss in the Sahyadris

The Sahyadris, more popularly known as the Western Ghats are a mountain range spreading across Maharashtra, parts of Karnataka and Goa. The Sahyadris are known for the majestic forts built by the Marathas perched on the peaks. Historically, the forts were built on vantage points which would provide a view of the whole kingdom. This whole mountain range receives high rainfall and the wildlife and vegetation springs to life during monsoons.
The hills and meadows are covered with a layer of lush green grass, the forests become dense and misty, and the view from each peak is breathtaking. Along the routes of all these treks, you can find small streams and waterfalls with vendors selling piping hot chai and kanda bhajji near the bigger waterfalls. Although the Sahyadris are picturesque, they can be tricky during the monsoons. The pathways are narrow, steep and rocky. The heavy rains make the path slippery, hence a little tricky to walk on. This makes the treks even more thrilling. Here are 4 treks not to miss in monsoon.
1. Andharban
Imagine walking through a dense foggy forest, with colourful flowers and butterflies fluttering around. That’s exactly Andharban for you. Most beautiful between June to September, this dreamy trek starts from Pune and Lonavala, making it easily accessible. You can also spot fireflies here in June after dusk. The top gives you a view of Kundalika Valley, Bhira Dam, and some spectacular waterfalls.
Difficulty level: Medium
2. Anjaneri
Known to be the birthplace of Hanuman, the temple of Anjani Devi is the highlight of this trek. Along the route, you will also find a Sita temple. The thrill of the trek is the 108 12th-century caves. Located between Nashik and Tribhakeshwar, this trek starts from Anjaneri Village.
Difficulty level: Easy
3. Korigad
Korigad, again a fort trek, is beginner-friendly and has a spectacular top. With fort ruins all around, there is a small lake right in the middle, straight out of a movie. The route has 600 well-laid steps to reach the top, which makes this a great induction to trekking. The base is easily accessible from Lonavala.
Difficulty level: Easy
4. Bhimashankar
This trek is a nature lover’s delight. It takes you through the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, waterfalls and lush green forests. For adventure lovers, it gives you an adrenaline rush with stream crossings, ladder climbs, rock climbs etc. The highlight is the Gupt Bhimashanker, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
Difficulty level: Moderate- difficult
Trekking during monsoons is a unique and thrilling experience, especially in the Sahyadris. These treks can give you an unforgettable monsoon experience.
Story by Ananya Mehta