4 monsoon treks not to miss in the Sahyadris

The Sahyadris, more popularly known as the Western Ghats are a mountain range spreading across Maharashtra, parts of Karnataka and Goa. The Sahyadris are known for the majestic forts built by the Marathas perched on the peaks. Historically, the forts were built on vantage points which would provide a view of the whole kingdom. This whole mountain range receives high rainfall and the wildlife and vegetation springs to life during monsoons.

The hills and meadows are covered with a layer of lush green grass, the forests become dense and misty, and the view from each peak is breathtaking. Along the routes of all these treks, you can find small streams and waterfalls with vendors selling piping hot chai and kanda bhajji near the bigger waterfalls. Although the Sahyadris are picturesque, they can be tricky during the monsoons. The pathways are narrow, steep and rocky. The heavy rains make the path slippery, hence a little tricky to walk on. This makes the treks even more thrilling. Here are 4 treks not to miss in monsoon.

1. Andharban