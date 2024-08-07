Three estates you must visit on a tea trail through India

India’s diverse landscapes are home to some of the world’s most celebrated tea estates, each with its unique charm and rich history. Then why not dive into a sensory journey through these tea trails this monsoon? Here are three estates you must visit while making a journey through India's tea trail, from the lush green hills of Assam to the misty heights of Darjeeling.
Travel south to West Bengal and experience the lush beauty of the Darjeeling hills. Renowned for its delicate, fragrant teas, Darjeeling’s estates are perched on steep slopes, offering panoramic views of the Himalayas. The Goomtee Tea Estate is a gem in this region, known for its exquisite first flush Darjeeling tea. Tour the estate’s gardens and factory, where you can observe the artisanal craftsmanship involved in producing this celebrated tea. The estate’s quaint cottages provide a cosy haven to enjoy a cup of tea with a view of the misty mountains.
Begin your expedition in Assam, the heartland of India’s tea industry. Known for the robust and malty brews of its leaves, Assam’s tea gardens stretch across rolling plains and river valleys. Visit the historic Jorhat Tea Estate, one of the region’s oldest, where you can immerse yourself in the traditional process of tea-making. Stroll through the verdant plantations, witness the meticulous plucking of tea leaves and savour the distinctive flavours of Assam tea in its purest form. The estate’s colonial-era bungalow offers an idyllic retreat as well.
Continue your journey through the Nilgiris, where the cooler climate creates a distinct flavour profile for the tea leaves. The tea estates of Munnar in Kerala offer a different experience, with their lush, rolling hills and panoramic vistas. Visit the Kolukkumalai Tea Estate, one of the highest tea plantations in the world, to explore its unique tea-making process and enjoy a sunrise tea tasting amidst the clouds.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)