Three estates you must visit on a tea trail through India

Begin your expedition in Assam, the heartland of India’s tea industry. Known for the robust and malty brews of its leaves, Assam’s tea gardens stretch across rolling plains and river valleys. Visit the historic Jorhat Tea Estate, one of the region’s oldest, where you can immerse yourself in the traditional process of tea-making. Stroll through the verdant plantations, witness the meticulous plucking of tea leaves and savour the distinctive flavours of Assam tea in its purest form. The estate’s colonial-era bungalow offers an idyllic retreat as well.