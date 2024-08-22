Five hidden lakes in India you must visit

India, a land of diverse landscapes, harbours some of the most serene and hidden lakes that offer tranquil escapes from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Nestled in remote corners, these lakes are not just picturesque but also provide a sense of peace and solitude. Here are five hidden lakes in India that promise a perfect retreat into nature's embrace. From the sacred allure of Gurudongmar and the ecological marvel of Loktak to the changing hues of Pangong Tso and the serene escape of Tam Dil, each lake promises a unique and unforgettable experience, inviting travellers to disconnect from the chaos and reconnect with nature.