Five hidden lakes in India you must visit

India, a land of diverse landscapes, harbours some of the most serene and hidden lakes that offer tranquil escapes from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Nestled in remote corners, these lakes are not just picturesque but also provide a sense of peace and solitude. Here are five hidden lakes in India that promise a perfect retreat into nature's embrace. From the sacred allure of Gurudongmar and the ecological marvel of Loktak to the changing hues of Pangong Tso and the serene escape of Tam Dil, each lake promises a unique and unforgettable experience, inviting travellers to disconnect from the chaos and reconnect with nature.
Located at an altitude of 17,800 feet in the northern part of Sikkim, Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in the world. Surrounded by snow-clad peaks and crystal-clear waters that reflect the sky, the lake is considered sacred by both Buddhists and Sikhs. Despite its remote location, the journey to Gurudongmar is a rewarding adventure, offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas and a profound sense of tranquility.
Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India, is famous for its floating phumdis (heterogeneous mass of vegetation, soil and organic matter). The lake is located near Moirang in Manipur and is an ecological wonder. The Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world’s only floating national park, is situated on this lake and is home to the endangered Sangai deer. A boat ride on Loktak Lake provides an immersive experience of its unique ecosystem and serene surroundings.
Pangong Tso, a high-altitude lake situated at an elevation of about 14,270 feet in Ladakh, extends from India to China. The lake is renowned for its mesmerising blue waters that change hues throughout the day, from azure to deep blue. Despite its increasing popularity, certain parts of Pangong Tso remain secluded and offer a tranquil retreat for those seeking solitude. The dramatic landscape of rugged mountains and the pristine waters create an otherworldly ambiance.
Hidden in the lush forests of Mizoram, Tam Dil, meaning Lake of Mustard in the local language, is a serene lake about 85 kilometers from Aizawl. Surrounded by hills and dense vegetation, Tam Dil is a haven for nature lovers and bird watchers. The lake is a perfect spot for a quiet picnic, boating, or simply enjoying the peaceful environment. Its untouched beauty and tranquility make it a hidden gem in the northeastern part of India.
Tso Moriri, another high-altitude lake in Ladakh, is located in the Changthang region. At an altitude of about 15,075 feet, it is less frequented by tourists compared to Pangong Tso, making it an ideal destination for those seeking solitude. The lake is surrounded by the rugged terrain of the Greater Himalayas and is home to a variety of wildlife, including migratory birds. The serene blue waters of Tso Moriri and the stark landscape create a peaceful and mesmerising setting.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)