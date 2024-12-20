This boutique hotel in Assagao blends French décor with Gomantak elements and has some amazing culinary offerings too!

We had heard a lot about their pizzas, so we decided to give it a try. We ordered the Spicy Chicken Pizza, which had tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, spicy chicken, pickled chillies, jalapeno, onion and roasted garlic. The pizza was a flavourful and fiery treat that would be every spice lover’s paradise. We opted to pair the pizza with a chilled glass of white wine which balanced the spiciness from the pizza. The tangy and smoky elements of the pizza complemented the citrus and herbal flavours of the wine.

After this hearty meal, we decided to call it a day and went back to our room, excited to see what was in store for us the next day. The following morning, we reached the café for breakfast, where we ordered a cup of cappuccino and their much-sought-after Mademoiselle Benedict. The benedict had poached eggs, mustard hollandaise, ham and brioche. This elegant variation of the classic Eggs Benedict was lighter than the traditional benedict. The use of brioche added that French twist. The flavours were mild and delicate, with the hollandaise sauce and buttery brioche making it creamy and rich.