This boutique hotel in Assagao blends French décor with Gomantak elements and has some amazing culinary offerings too!

Without an inch of doubt, Goa is probably one of the best states in the country perfect to experience Christmas. Its vibrant blend of spirituality, festivity and beachside charm make it perfect for the holiday season. The state’s rich Portuguese heritage is evident in its beautifully built churches such as Basilica of Bom Jesus and Sé Cathedral where midnight masses are a magical experience. Live music, sumptuous Goan delicacies like bebinca and sorpotel and warm hospitality make Christmas in Goa an unforgettable celebration. If you are planning to experience this atmosphere, staying at a place that is equally enchanting is important.
That’s where Mademoiselle Boutique Hotel and Café comes in. This luxurious retreat blends French elegance with Goan charm. Situated in Assagao, this boutique property offers exquisitely designed rooms featuring chic interiors, modern amenities and a vintage charm. Our stay at their Romance Suite was nothing short of extraordinary. The suite was thoughtfully designed with French-inspired décor and pastel tones that create a serene and romantic ambiance. One of the standout features of the suite was the private outdoor bathtub that offered a space to relax under the open sky.
Following a quick nap, we headed to Café Mademoiselle, a charming space offering Frenchinspired ambiance and pink hued décor. After perusing through the menu, we ordered the Cafreal — a popular Goan dish known for its vibrant, flavorful marinade and unique blend of spices. We tried the chicken version which was cooked using ingredients like fresh coriander, green chilies, ginger, garlic, vinegar and a mix of spices like cumin, coriander powder and garam masala. The dish, served with rice, had rich and bold flavours with a perfect balance of tangy and spicy notes. This dish was enough for us to sustain till dinner.
Following lunch, we decided to explore the nearby area and headed out walking. We walked for around 20 to 30 mins and found ourselves at Chapora Beach. Our timing was immaculate as we witnessed one of the best sunsets we had ever seen. The sun right in front of us was waving goodbye as it set into the Arabian Sea. With a satisfied mood, we headed back to the hotel. We quickly freshened up after reaching back, and were all set for a session on wine and cheese pairings. The white wine paired really well with the parmesan, the brie was perfect with the red wine while the rosé wine paired perfectly with goat cheese and feta cheese. We wrapped up this session in 45 mins and headed back to our room to prepare for dinner.
We had heard a lot about their pizzas, so we decided to give it a try. We ordered the Spicy Chicken Pizza, which had tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, spicy chicken, pickled chillies, jalapeno, onion and roasted garlic. The pizza was a flavourful and fiery treat that would be every spice lover’s paradise. We opted to pair the pizza with a chilled glass of white wine which balanced the spiciness from the pizza. The tangy and smoky elements of the pizza complemented the citrus and herbal flavours of the wine.
After this hearty meal, we decided to call it a day and went back to our room, excited to see what was in store for us the next day. The following morning, we reached the café for breakfast, where we ordered a cup of cappuccino and their much-sought-after Mademoiselle Benedict. The benedict had poached eggs, mustard hollandaise, ham and brioche. This elegant variation of the classic Eggs Benedict was lighter than the traditional benedict. The use of brioche added that French twist. The flavours were mild and delicate, with the hollandaise sauce and buttery brioche making it creamy and rich.
Soon after breakfast, we booked a cab and explored a couple of places — Chapora Fort, where we did a bit of shopping; Anjuna Beach and Our Lady of Miracles Church. It was time for us to say goodbye to Goa now, so we made our way back to the hotel and packed our belongings. But before we left, we had one final meal at the café, their specially prepared Cream Cheese Caramelle. This pasta featured a delightful filling of cream cheese that is wrapped in a pasta shell. The rich buttery sauce it was served with was as good as it could get! It was the perfect way to bid adieu to the hotel that is one of the gems of Goa. So, if you are planning to head to this state for Christmas vacation, staying at Mademoiselle Boutique Hotel and Café should be a priority.
INR 6,500 onwards. At Assagao.
Fly into Mopa (Goa North) airport from Bengaluru.
