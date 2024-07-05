Uttar Pradesh hosts Bodhi Yatra conclave to boost Buddhist tourism

A roundtable discussion explored initiatives to promote these historical and spiritual sites, focusing on attracting foreign tourists. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Uttar Pradesh’s efforts to create tourist circuits, particularly the Buddha Circuit. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh discussed the state’s efforts to develop the Buddhist circuit and attract Buddhist pilgrims from India and abroad. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra reiterated Uttar Pradesh’s significance in Buddhism, highlighting the state’s initiatives to promote Buddhist sites globally and the development of infrastructure and world-class tourist facilities.

During the event, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Tourism, V Vidyavati, remarked, “Buddha resides in the heart and soul of Uttar Pradesh. The Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, aims to not only create a memorable experience for the Buddhist pilgrims but also ensure the development and better employment opportunities for the local communities. We are also keen to enhance the infrastructure and amenities of Buddhist Museums in the state as they are a living source of history.”