We rediscover the quaint beauty of Mysuru with a heritage retreat and some comforting café food over a monsoon weekend

Since our journey began from Bengaluru, we opted for a delightful ride on the Vande Bharat Express, traversing diverse landscapes, including serene rivers like the Kaveri and Kapila and the rugged terrains of Ramanagara, famously known as the backdrop for the 1975 action-adventure film Sholay. Upon arrival from your respective cities, a mere fifteen minute’s auto ride away from the railway station and Mysuru airport is a 108-year-old heritage boutique home smeared in pastel yellow and royal white sure to make you experience love at first sight.

Nestled in the tranquil residential area of Laxmipuram, your sanctuary for the weekend is Laika Heritage Stay — surrounded by a beautifully shaded private garden, providing an abundance of peace and calm — making it an ideal spot to enjoy a cup of coffee amidst blooming flowers, with the delightful company of wandering cats, visiting birds and fluttering butterflies. But what’s so special about this sojourn you ask? This fully renovated century-old bungalow exuding timeless charm sits in close proximity to popular destinations like Kukkarahalli Lake, Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace, RK Narayan’s House and the Mysuru Zoo — should you be tempted to explore the attractions.