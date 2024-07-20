Japan to introduce pre-clearance system for foreign travellers as it experiences a tourism boom

Japan is rolling out the red carpet for foreign visitors as the country grapples with a surge in tourism. To ease the strain on immigration and capitalise on the economic boom, the government will introduce a pre-clearance system starting next year, according to reports.

This new system, initially for Taiwanese tourists, will allow them to complete immigration procedures before departure, significantly reducing wait times upon arrival. The move comes as record numbers flock to Japan. The Japan National Tourism Organization reports a staggering 17.8 million visitors in the first half of 2024, with June marking the fourth consecutive month exceeding 3 million travellers.

A weakened yen has transformed Japan from a dream destination on a hefty budget to a budget-friendly haven for tourists and shoppers alike. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a tourism promotion meeting on Friday, set his sights on ¥8 trillion (USD 51 billion) in tourist spending for 2024.

“It's crucial to attract visitors to local regions,” Kishida told a ministerial council, “while also managing and preventing overtourism.” He emphasised the use of technology to tackle congestion at airports, popular destinations, and travel networks. Additionally, national parks and sports tourism are being promoted to achieve the government's ambitious goal of 60 million annual visitors by 2030.

Underscoring the booming demand, ANA Holdings Inc. announced three new European routes from Haneda Airport this winter: Milan in December, Stockholm in January, and Istanbul in February. This expansion comes on the heels of daily Paris and Munich flights launched in July in anticipation of the Paris Olympics, with a Haneda-Vienna route restarting in August.

This tourist influx is a boon for Japan’s fragile economy, especially with the yen hitting a 38-year low against the dollar earlier this month. The interest rate gap between Japan and the US keeps downward pressure on the currency, attracting tourists but also fuelling the strongest inflation cycle in decades, impacting domestic consumer spending.

The Japan Tourism Agency reported ¥2.14 trillion spent by foreign visitors in the April-June quarter. However, there's a growing backlash from some locals overwhelmed by the influx. Kyoto's Gion district has banned visitors from its narrow private streets, and local authorities in Fujikawaguchiko erected a barrier to stop tourists from taking photos at a convenience store with Mt. Fuji in the background.

Japan is navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by the tourism boom, aiming to streamline entry procedures, promote regional attractions, and ensure a sustainable future for its tourism industry.