5 wildlife safaris to visit in India this summer

Embark on a thrilling journey into the wild heart of India this summer, where the roar of tigers, the chirping of exotic birds, and the majesty of nature await you. India, with its diverse ecosystems and rich biodiversity, offers some of the most exciting wildlife safaris.
Here are five must-visit wildlife safaris that promise an unforgettable experience:
Located in the heart of Rajasthan, Ranthambore National Park is a premier destination for tiger enthusiasts. The park provides a fantastic opportunity to view these amazing animals, particularly from March to May when they gather around water sources. Ancient ruins, lakes and thick woods dot the park's topography, which enhances the historical and scenic appeal of the animal encounter.
Best Time to Visit: March to May
Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, often referred to as the Jewel of Vidarbha, is one of the oldest and largest national parks in Maharashtra. The park is well known for ahealthy population of tigers and is a favourite spot for wildlife enthusiasts. Tadoba is home to a wide range of plants and animals, including sloth bears, wild dogs, leopards and tigers.
Best Time to Visit: October to June
Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Bandipur National Park in Karnataka offers a stunning fusion of abundant species and natural beauty. The park is also well-known for its work in tiger conservation.
Best Time to Visit: October to March
The Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the largest mangrove forest in the world. It is famous for the Royal Bengal tiger. Taking a boat safari through the park's winding canals is a fascinating and different way to see the animals.
Best Time to Visit: October to April
The oldest national park in India, Jim Corbett National Park, is an absolute must for wildlife lovers. Located in Uttarakhand, amid the foothills of the Himalayas, the park is well-known for having a remarkable number of Royal Bengal Tigers. The stunning scenery, which includes riverine belts and grasslands, adds to the safari experience.
Best Time to Visit: Mid-November to June
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)