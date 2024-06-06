Five holiday destinations across India that promise pleasant weather and scenic views

Searching for the ideal place to escape the summer heat? Whether your goal is to visit quaint seaside villages with a little breeze, unwind by a gorgeous lake or simply enjoy the cool embrace of the mountains, there are a handful of destinations across India that can qualify for your summer travel wishlist. Read ahead and find out...
With its cool climate and verdant landscapes, Ooty located in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu is a perfect summer getaway. Tourists can stroll through the verdant Botanical Gardens or take a picturesque ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, both of which are recognized as UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Touted as the Princess of Hill Stations, Kodaikanal is another gem in Tamil Nadu known for its misty cliffs and tranquil lakes. Popular tourist activities include hiking to the Silver Cascade Falls, boating on Kodaikanal Lake and visiting the Kurinji Andavar Temple.
Kerala's Wayanad makes for the perfect summer escape, credit its pleasant climate and breathtaking scenery. Take a wildlife safari at the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, see the historic Edakkal Caves or unwind at Pookode Lake.
Known as the Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie situated in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, boasts scenic views of beautiful valleys and snow-capped mountains. Stroll Mall Road, stop at Kempty Falls or take the cable car up to Gun Hill.
Darjeeling in West Bengal is a cool sanctuary known for its tea plantations and mountain scenery. This hill station, which has views of Kanchenjunga, provides trips to tea farms and a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Darjeeling's peace pagoda, dawn at Tiger Hill and cultural traditions add to the area's attraction, making it a popular summer travel destination.
(Written by Manik Reddy)