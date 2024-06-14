Noida International Airport gets a dedicated reserve forest

Sustainability and minimal environmental impact were key criteria in selecting the airport’s planning and design teams, construction partners and concessionaires.

The Noida International Airport is also taking numerous green initiatives, such as utilising renewable energy, implementing rainwater harvesting systems and establishing onsite waste management and sewage treatment facilities. Additionally, electric ground support equipment is being employed to further reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.

Cost efficiency is another significant advantage of the Noida International Airport. Previously, it was reported that the airport would offer substantial savings for air travellers, with ticket prices potentially reduced by up to INR 1,500 compared to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

This cost benefit is primarily due to the difference in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) weight charges, with Uttar Pradesh levying a 1 percent tax compared to Delhi’s 25 percent tax, resulting in potential airfare savings of 10 to 15 percent.