Six scenic drives across the world you must explore in this lifetime

There's something magical about hitting the open road, with the wind in your hair and endless vistas unfolding before you. For those with a spirit of adventure and a love for breathtaking landscapes, here are some of the most unforgettable scenic drives around the world.
Stretching over 600 miles along California's rugged coastline, the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is a road-tripper's dream. This iconic drive takes you from the surf-friendly beaches of Southern California to the misty, majestic cliffs of Big Sur. As you navigate the winding roads, you'll encounter charming coastal towns like Monterey and Santa Barbara, offering perfect spots for rest and exploration. Don’t miss the chance to drive across the Bixby Creek Bridge and stop at the famous Hearst Castle.
Running from Mossel Bay to Storms River, the Garden Route is a lush, green paradise. This 190-mile stretch is renowned for its diverse landscapes, from dense forests and tranquil lagoons to pristine beaches and dramatic mountain ranges. Along the way, you can explore the enchanting Tsitsikamma National Park, visit the bustling town of Knysna, and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, such as whale watching, bungee jumping, and exploring the Cango Caves.
Iceland’s Route 1, also known as the Ring Road, circles the entire island, covering roughly 828 miles of awe-inspiring scenery. This drive takes you through a land of fire and ice, with volcanic landscapes, glacial lagoons and cascading waterfalls. Highlights include the surreal Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon, the powerful Dettifoss waterfall, and the black sand beaches of Vik. With the Northern Lights dancing overhead during winter months, the Ring Road promises a road trip like no other.
The Amalfi Coast drive is a mesmerizing journey along Italy's southern coastline. This 30-mile stretch from Sorrento to Amalfi is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famed for its stunning Mediterranean views, colourful cliffside villages and terraced vineyards. Navigate the narrow, winding roads that hug the coastline, offering panoramic views at every turn. Stop in Positano for its vibrant streets and in Ravello for its serene gardens and historic villas.
Spanning 151 miles from Torquay to Allansford, the Great Ocean Road is one of Australia's most iconic drives. This route offers spectacular views of the Southern Ocean and takes you through lush rainforests and past the famed limestone stacks known as the Twelve Apostles. Along the way, explore charming seaside towns, discover hidden waterfalls and spot wildlife in their natural habitats. The drive is also a tribute to the soldiers who built the road, making it a journey through both natural beauty and history.
Dubbed Scotland’s answer to Route 66, the North Coast 500 is a 516-mile loop that starts and ends in Inverness, taking you through the rugged Scottish Highlands. Expect dramatic coastal scenery, ancient castles and quaint fishing villages. Highlights include the fairy-tale Dunrobin Castle, the wild and remote beaches of Sutherland and the stunning views from the Bealach na Bà mountain pass. This route combines natural splendor with rich history, making every mile a discovery.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)