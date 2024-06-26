Six scenic routes across India that are perfect for a road trip

The Manali-Leh Highway is legendary among road trip enthusiasts. This journey takes you through some of the highest mountain passes in the world, including Rohtang La and Khardung La. As you drive through the stark beauty of the Himalayas, you'll witness glaciers, alpine meadows and remote villages. The rugged terrain and breathtaking vistas make this one of the most unforgettable road trips in India.
The Mumbai-Goa route along NH66, formerly known as NH17, offers a perfect blend of coastal beauty and lush greenery. As you cruise along the Arabian Sea, you'll pass through picturesque towns, serene beaches and verdant hills. Stop by the scenic beaches of Alibaug and Ganpatipule, and enjoy the laid-back vibe of Goa's coastal paradise.
The East Coast Road (ECR) from Chennai to Pondicherry is a delightful coastal drive that offers stunning sea views and cultural attractions. This route takes you past the historic town of Mahabalipuram, known for its ancient rock-cut temples and sculptures. As you approach Pondicherry, the French colonial architecture and vibrant streets provide a charming end to your journey.
The drive from Guwahati in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is an exploration of the Northeast's enchanting landscapes. This route winds through dense forests, sparkling rivers and snow-capped peaks. The Sela Pass, standing at 13,700 feet, offers breathtaking views and a sense of adventure. Tawang, with its ancient monasteries and serene lakes, is a destination steeped in spirituality and natural beauty.
A road trip from Bangalore to Coorg, also known as Kodagu, takes you through the lush landscapes of Karnataka. The winding roads are lined with coffee plantations, spice gardens, and verdant hills. Coorg, often referred to as the Scotland of India, is known for its misty hills, waterfalls and vibrant wildlife. The drive itself is a sensory delight, with the scent of coffee and spices filling the air.
The drive from Jaipur to Jaisalmer through Rajasthan's Thar Desert is a journey into the heart of India's royal heritage. The golden sands, camel caravans and majestic forts create a surreal landscape. En route, visit the blue city of Jodhpur and the grand Mehrangarh Fort. As you approach Jaisalmer, the sight of the golden fort rising from the desert is a spectacular culmination of this epic drive.
India's diverse landscapes and cultural richness make road trips an exciting way to explore the country. Whether you're navigating the rugged Himalayas, cruising along the serene coasts, or traversing the vast deserts, each journey offers unique experiences and memories. So fuel up, hit the road and let the adventure unfold across India's scenic routes.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)