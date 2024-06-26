Six scenic routes across India that are perfect for a road trip

A road trip from Bangalore to Coorg, also known as Kodagu, takes you through the lush landscapes of Karnataka. The winding roads are lined with coffee plantations, spice gardens, and verdant hills. Coorg, often referred to as the Scotland of India, is known for its misty hills, waterfalls and vibrant wildlife. The drive itself is a sensory delight, with the scent of coffee and spices filling the air.