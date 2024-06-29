Experiential: Live to eat or eat to live, choices are ample in Penang

Every day for breakfast, we only have native fruits, flavoured jellies, and iced Milo, which is like a national drink! The tropical weather does make one thirsty, and it is advisable to carry a large bot- tle of water. Raffe’s Nasi Kandar in the Pulau Tikus area boasts of the most popular set menu, like Egg roti, steamed vegetables, deep fried quails, biriyani and boiled eggs. Be prepared to stand in the long queue to savour their fish head curry with steamed rice. Meanwhile, there are a dozen messages from the team at Au Jardin, the Michelin-starred restaurant, asking about dietary allergies and table preference. Dinner is at 6 pm and we arrive early dressed in formals to taste the finest con- temporary Franco-Asian Cuisine by Chef Kim Hock Su, who consistently promotes local ingredients to reduce carbon footprint. This 18-cover restaurant itself is housed in a warehouse compound and has a poetic atmosphere with natural light, lush green potted plants and a pristine ebony and ivory interior. We are served the De gustation menu, which is a seven-course meal cooked with great care. The yolk ice cream and century Egg Royale with lacto fermented cabbage foam are warmly sweet without being overly chill. The delicately soft cured wild prawn is served with local braised beets, seaweed and the emulsion of fish roe and horseradish, which sits perfectly like a fluff. You may indulge in the fresh bread that has the flavour of South Indian Dosa. The staff, indeed, tells us that the taste was inspired by our very own dosai! Chef Lim Yan You, who won the prestigious Michelin Young Chef Award, is our chef for the evening and one can watch him up close, deftly plating and encouraging his staff to keep up with the momentum. “Yes Chef” is the chorus, which we hear from time to time and this really breaks the soft silence. Next up are the mussels on a bed of charred stink beans that are mildly briny with the tender bitter ness of the beans and fragrant kafir lime foam. The star here is the Cognac and hay aged duck, which follows the heritage chicken porridge and watermelon sorbet. A two-day prior notice is required to order this richly flavoured duck that is presented in a wooden box, and you can very well ask them to prepare it medium, rare or well done. Only the tender breast portion is served, and you receive the rest of it packed with salad and chutney butter for your next day meal. The preparation of this aged duck is elaborate, as it is marinated for almost two weeks with spices and cognac. Artichoke cake with rose ice cream and waffles of artichoke skin with meringue completes the dinner in style. Au Jardin is an experiment well executed.