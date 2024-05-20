On top of the world

We stayed in a tree house and had Himachal dham, sidhu, rara chicken, and of course, the trout — a Himalayan staple. Our hostess was a delight whose company we could not get enough of!

As every true blue traveller knows, you have to relentlessly pursue ‘hole in the wall’ eateries. And the smiling Kullu women serving seem to also add dollops of joy to the fresh flavours.