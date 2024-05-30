Blend relaxation with high-energy activities at this adventure retreat in Bengaluru

The rain gods have been kind to us in Bengaluru and have given us more reasons than one to drive off to someplace quiet and cosy to unwind.
As a recent opportunity presented itself to enjoy a day at Bengaluru’s sought-after adventure retreat, Area 83, we put on our sport shoes and sprinted across town, not literally, but you get the jist.
Upon arrival, we were welcomed into a big glass structure housing the reception and we filled in the last-minute check-in formalities and headed straight to our room, a luxury suite to begin the experience…
First impressions
The property houses three different kinds of accommodation options. The chalet resembles a house in the woods — rustic and cosy. Then you have the villas, perfect for families or those travelling in groups. Our room, the luxury suite, blended distinctive elements of the for mer two.
Whether it’s the bohemian-style decor or the subtle tributes to the city’s verdant side, the suite is the perfect pick if you are looking for something comfortable, yet stylish.
Mesmerised, we decided to explore the room further only to find a private lounge area hiding behind the large curtains. Intimate yet inviting, this was the spot where we sipped our evening tea munching on some biscuits.
The room is divided into three equal spaces — the lounge area, the bedroom and the bathroom which features a free-standing bathtub with a big tree beside it. Adding further to the room’s exotic and tranquil charm is generously sized wall decor. The one next to the full-size dressing mirror soon became our favourite.
All that play!
After a little nap, we decided to try our hand at all the activities that the property is known for. On offer, you have human foosball, kayaking, water cycling and paintball and for those looking for an extra kick of adrenaline, the sky swing might be a good start.
You also have a dirt kart and a large football field available at your expense but you need to make sure the rain gods are in your favour. To our disappointment, most of the activities required a group of six or more but that did not stop us from putting our adventure hats on!
And there we were, all pumped up to try tree climbing. As we were being harnessed, we figured that putting your endurance to the test on vacation might not be the best idea, especially if you have binged on sandwiches and multiple cups of tea.
But it was too late to look back, mainly because others were watching and we had a reputation to maintain. So we gave it a go and how! Even though we could not reach the top, we managed to climb just enough to get a good look at the lake and watch guests kayaking, embracing the golden hour.
Recollecting ourselves after the climb, we decided to stroll a little and came across a beautiful structure built with stained glass where we stopped for Instagram-worthy photos. At the spot, a few other guests joined who were kind enough to ask if we wish to tag along with their party for human foosball, and we happily obliged.
If you think playing foosball can bring out your true competitive colours, try this one and you will find out that you have very little patience for losing. Saving ourselves some embarrassment, our team scored two goals in a match that lasted for 45 minutes.
Unwinding escape
Exhausted and soaking in sweat, we decided to take it slow for the rest of the evening and recharge at Cafe 83. Here, we met more guests. Some engineers, some architects and some with entrepreneurial minds waiting to launch their startups.
We briefly chatted with them and their insights on why unwinding the mind every once in a while is essential. Towards the end of the evening, just before retiring for dinner, we decided to treat ourselves to a stroll. The property is teeming with verdant foliage and at every ten steps, we found ourselves under a canopy of trees.
We walked further and started to collect flowers and by the time we reached our suite, we had just enough to make a beautiful bouquet. One of the hibiscus buds rests in one of our books, a reminder of the restful and adventurous weekend that this getaway truly was!
Nearest airport/railhead: KIAL & KSR Bengaluru.
INR 6,000 onwards. At Bannerghatta Road.
Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com
X: @muskankhullar03