Blend relaxation with high-energy activities at this adventure retreat in Bengaluru

The rain gods have been kind to us in Bengaluru and have given us more reasons than one to drive off to someplace quiet and cosy to unwind.

As a recent opportunity presented itself to enjoy a day at Bengaluru’s sought-after adventure retreat, Area 83, we put on our sport shoes and sprinted across town, not literally, but you get the jist.

Upon arrival, we were welcomed into a big glass structure housing the reception and we filled in the last-minute check-in formalities and headed straight to our room, a luxury suite to begin the experience…

First impressions

The property houses three different kinds of accommodation options. The chalet resembles a house in the woods — rustic and cosy. Then you have the villas, perfect for families or those travelling in groups. Our room, the luxury suite, blended distinctive elements of the for mer two.

Whether it’s the bohemian-style decor or the subtle tributes to the city’s verdant side, the suite is the perfect pick if you are looking for something comfortable, yet stylish.

Mesmerised, we decided to explore the room further only to find a private lounge area hiding behind the large curtains. Intimate yet inviting, this was the spot where we sipped our evening tea munching on some biscuits.

The room is divided into three equal spaces — the lounge area, the bedroom and the bathroom which features a free-standing bathtub with a big tree beside it. Adding further to the room’s exotic and tranquil charm is generously sized wall decor. The one next to the full-size dressing mirror soon became our favourite.