Exploring the cosmos: Must-visit planetariums in India

India is home to several exceptional planetariums that provide an immersive experience into the wonders of the universe, blending education with a fascination for space science.

Among the must-visit planetariums is the Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi, one of the country's most renowned astronomical centers. Named after Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, it offers captivating space shows on topics ranging from the solar system to black holes, along with educational workshops and exhibitions.

Another iconic location is the Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, one of Asia’s largest and oldest planetariums. Opened in 1962, it boasts a dome-shaped theater that simulates the night sky and offers shows on a variety of astronomical phenomena, as well as a science museum.

In Bangalore, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is a popular spot for students and science lovers. It features a state-of-the-art sky-theater that hosts engaging presentations on celestial bodies and space exploration, and offers interactive programs like telescope-based sky observations.

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Planetarium in Mumbai is another important destination for space enthusiasts. Known for its research-driven approach, TIFR provides educational programs, including immersive shows about galaxies, stars, and space missions, often accompanied by discussions on the latest advancements in space science.

Also in Bangalore, the Raman Research Institute houses a planetarium that provides a unique combination of scientific research and astronomy education. Visitors can participate in workshops and stargazing sessions, engaging with experts to learn about the latest discoveries in the field.

These planetariums are more than just venues for observing stars—they are centers of scientific learning and discovery, offering a space for visitors of all ages to deepen their understanding of the cosmos. Whether through high-tech projections, telescope-based observation, or interactive exhibits, India’s planetariums provide a fascinating and hands-on way to explore the universe, making them essential destinations for anyone interested in astronomy and space science. Each of these centres highlights India's rich history of scientific inquiry while sparking curiosity about the endless mysteries of space.