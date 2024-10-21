Five Asian cities where Diwali feels like India

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Asia, bringing Indian traditions to life in various cities. Here are five Asian cities where the spirit of Diwali truly resonates.

Kathmandu, Nepal

In Kathmandu, Diwali is known as Tihar and is celebrated with distinctive customs. The festival spans five days, honouring different animals and deities, culminating in the worship of Laxmi, the goddess of wealth. Homes are decorated with lights and colourful rangoli, while families gather for festive meals and rituals. The vibrant atmosphere in neighbourhoods like Thamel reflects a celebration that closely mirrors Indian traditions, making it a joyous experience.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur hosts one of the most significant Diwali celebrations in Southeast Asia. The city’s Little India, known as Brickfields, comes alive with vibrant decorations and cultural festivities. Streets are adorned with beautiful lights, and events featuring traditional music, dance and food draw large crowds. The Deepavali Open House event showcases a variety of Indian cuisines and performances, creating an atmosphere that feels both festive and reminiscent of celebrations in India.

Singapore

In Singapore, Diwali transforms Little India into a dazzling spectacle. The streets are adorned with intricate decorations and the annual Deepavali Festival Village offers an array of Indian food, crafts and cultural performances. Local temples hold special prayers and celebrations, attracting residents and visitors alike. The lively atmosphere during Diwali in Singapore closely resembles the festive spirit of India, bringing together diverse communities in celebration.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok’s Indian community celebrates Diwali enthusiastically, particularly in the Phahurat area, known as the city’s Little India. The streets come alive with colourful lights, decorations and vibrant markets. Local temples host prayer ceremonies, and cultural performances highlight the rich heritage of Indian traditions. The fusion of Thai and Indian cultures during Diwali creates a unique yet familiar celebration that resonates with the essence of the festival.

Colombo, Sri Lanka

In Colombo, Diwali is celebrated with great fervour, especially among the Tamil community. Streets are illuminated with lights, and homes are decorated with clay lamps and colourful rangoli. The city hosts various cultural events featuring traditional music and dance. Temples conduct special prayers, drawing families together in celebration. The vibrant atmosphere during Diwali in Colombo captures the essence of Indian traditions, making it a festive occasion for all.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)