What to explore in the newly announced districts of Ladakh

Ladakh, with its stark landscapes, towering mountain ranges and cultural heritage as rich as its history, has always been a destination that beckons travellers seeking both adventure and spiritual solace. Known for its breathtaking beauty and strategic importance, Ladakh is now on the cusp of significant administrative and developmental changes. The recent announcement by the Home Ministry to create five new districts in the Union Territory by 2028 — marks a pivotal moment in the region’s journey toward better governance and enhanced tourism.

In a move aimed at better percolation of development and welfare schemes to the grassroots, the Home Ministry recently approved the creation of five new districts in Ladakh: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang. This decision, which increases the number of districts in Ladakh from two to seven, is expected to bring governance closer to the people, ensuring that essential services and opportunities are more accessible than ever before.