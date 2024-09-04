What to explore in the newly announced districts of Ladakh

Ladakh, with its stark landscapes, towering mountain ranges and cultural heritage as rich as its history, has always been a destination that beckons travellers seeking both adventure and spiritual solace. Known for its breathtaking beauty and strategic importance, Ladakh is now on the cusp of significant administrative and developmental changes. The recent announcement by the Home Ministry to create five new districts in the Union Territory by 2028 — marks a pivotal moment in the region’s journey toward better governance and enhanced tourism.
In a move aimed at better percolation of development and welfare schemes to the grassroots, the Home Ministry recently approved the creation of five new districts in Ladakh: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang. This decision, which increases the number of districts in Ladakh from two to seven, is expected to bring governance closer to the people, ensuring that essential services and opportunities are more accessible than ever before.
The creation of these new districts is not just an administrative change; it carries significant implications for the region’s tourism sector. Ladakh’s tourism industry, which has long been a cornerstone of its economy, is poised to benefit immensely from this reorganisation. Here’s what these new districts boast: Zanskar — known for its rugged terrain and remote monasteries, is a haven for trekkers and adventure enthusiasts featuring experiences such as the Zanskar Valley Trek, rafting at Zanskar River, Chadar Frozen River Trek, Phuktal Monastery Trek and more. Drass, the second coldest inhabited place on Earth, is famous for its proximity to the Kargil War memorial. Sham, often referred to as the Shangri-La of Ladakh, encompasses several small villages, monasteries and ancient ruins and is characterised by its fertile valleys. Nubra, renowned as the Valley of Flowers, is famous for its unique cold desert and the double-humped Bactrian camels besides being Ladakh’s most popular tourist destination that is cradled between the Karakoram and Ladakh mountain ranges. Home to the nomadic Changpa people and the stunning Tso Moriri and Pangong Tso lakes, Changthang is part of the larger Tibetan Plateau and stretches across eastern Ladakh into Tibet and is known for the annual Tsomoriri Festival celebrating traditional music, dance and a showcase of local crafts.
Echoing the decision, home minister Amit Shah highlighted the significance of the move via social media, stating, “In pursuit of PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the Union Territory. The new districts will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”