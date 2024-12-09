DGCA introduces new rules for flight delays

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has unveiled new guidelines aimed at enhancing the experience of air travellers during flight delays, particularly as northern India’s winter weather conditions create significant disruptions. These measures are designed to ensure passengers’ basic needs are met during extended waiting periods, reflecting the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s commitment to prioritising passenger comfort. Passengers experiencing delays of two to four hours will now be entitled to refreshments, including tea, coffee and snacks, to alleviate their inconvenience. For delays extending beyond four hours, airlines will be required to provide full meals, ensuring that travellers are adequately cared for during prolonged waits. Drinking water must be readily available to passengers during shorter delays of up to two hours, addressing a fundamental need while passengers await updates on their journey.