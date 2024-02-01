Cultural extravaganza: Hampi Utsav 2024 to start on February 2 in Karnataka’s ‘Vijayanagara’

Hampi, the ancient city that once witnessed the grandeur of the Vijayanagar Empire, is set to come alive with the vibrant celebrations of the Hampi Utsav, also known as the Vijaya Utsav. Steeped in cultural traditions and a fond remembrance of a bygone era, this three-day festival is a testament to the rich heritage of the region. Rooted in the legacy of the royals, the Hampi Utsav is not bound by a fixed date on any calendar, making it a unique celebration that transcends religious boundaries. The festivities unfold against the stunning backdrop of the Virupaksha Temple, where the beautifully carved ruins of Hampi serve as a poignant reminder of the city’s glorious past.

The Hampi Utsav is more than just a religious festival; it is a celebration of cultural diversity and historical grandeur. The festival features a plethora of events, including folk song and dance performances that showcase the region’s rich cultural tapestry. The Janapada Kalavahini, a concert of folk songs and captivating light and sound shows, add to the allure of the celebrations. A highlight of the utsav is the Jambo Saavari, an elephant march that pays homage to the Vijayanagar Empire’s majestic rule. The procession, marked by men dressed as medieval military figures on foot and horseback, attracts crowds, turning the small city of Hampi into a bustling centre of tradition and festivity. The road leading to the Virupaksha Temple, aptly named Raja Marg, is adorned with enchanting decorations and lights, creating a regal atmosphere reminiscent of welcoming a king.

That’s not all, one can also witness puppet shows at various locations. Beyond cultural festivities, the Hampi Utsav has embraced modern elements, incorporating water sports, photography competitions, rock climbing and rural native games into its repertoire. For those seeking a gustatory delight, the festival boasts local food and do not forget to shop for traditional handicrafts. The bustling marketplace showcases the region’s unique items, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the local culture.

Head to this festival for a wholesome experience that promises fun and learning.