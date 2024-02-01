Winter wonderland: Khelo India Winter Games to begin on February 2 in Gulmarg and Leh

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, Kashmir and Leh are gearing up to become winter sports hubs as they prepare to host the fourth edition of the eagerly anticipated Khelo India Winter Games from February 2, 2024. The success of previous editions and Khelo Youth Games has played a pivotal role in establishing the region as a prominent destination for winter sports enthusiasts.

Scheduled to take place between February 2 to 6, 2024, in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Leh, the Khelo India Winter Games is not just a sporting event but also a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality of these picturesque regions. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is overseeing the organisation of the event, which is set to feature competitions in two stunning locations, Gulmarg and Leh.

This year’s Khelo India Winter Games will emphasise sports such as ice hockey, cross-country, skiing and snowboarding, among others. The event is not only a magnet for sports enthusiasts but also attracts travellers from all corners of India and abroad, eager to witness the exhilarating winter sports and the athletes, bagging medals, from states not conventionally associated with cold weather sports. The 2024 edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will see competitions across seven sports, with the participation of 860 athletes. The venues for these competitions are the enchanting locales of Gulmarg and Leh. Gulmarg, currently experiencing an unusually snow-less winter, raises questions about the feasibility of winter games. However, there remains hope for the timely arrival of the much-awaited snow to set the stage for the exciting Khelo India Winter Games.

Gulmarg is slated to host competitions in skiing and snowboarding, while Ladakh will witness events in ice skating and ice hockey, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Games. As the countdown begins, the anticipation for the games is palpable in the air.