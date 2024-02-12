The 32nd edition of Taj Mahotsav to return to Agra on on February 17

Agra’s eagerly anticipated 32nd edition of Taj Mahotsav — a celebration of crafts, culture and community spirit — to commence on February 17. Since its inception in 1992, the Taj Mahotsav has been synonymous with cultural richness, weaving together a stage for crafts, performances and culinary delights.

This year, the festivities will be inaugurated with a spectacle of hot air balloons, setting the stage for an eleven-day extravaganza. Situated at Shilpgram, near the Eastern Gate of the iconic Taj Mahal, the festival will immerse visitors in the essence of India’s cultural diversity. Under the theme Sanskriti and Samriddhi, the event aims to underscore the profound connection between culture and prosperity.

Organised by the Taj Mahotsav Committee with support from the Uttar Pradesh Government, the event pays homage to the enduring love story of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. Beyond romanticism, it celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian heritage. In a recent meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Ritu Maheshchari, plans were discussed to organise various programmes including a bird lovers’ seminar, bird watching and photography at Sur Sarovar on February 18 & 19.

Additionally, instructions were given to select suitable locations for a flower exhibition, car rally, kite festival and a Yamuna Aarti on the 24 & 25. Throughout the mahotsav, visitors can immerse themselves in a plethora of folk and classical music and dance performances, transporting them to the bygone eras of Brij Bhumi. From traditional folk dances to performances by world-renowned artistes, the event promises an enthralling experience for all.

Notably, the Taj Mahotsav provides a platform for around 400 legendary artisans from across India to showcase their exquisite works of art. From wood and stone carvings to bamboo and cane work, visitors can witness the diverse craftsmanship that defines India’s cultural landscape.

Among the myriad of offerings are marble and zardosi work from Agra, brass wares from Moradabad, hand-made carpets from Bhadohi, pottery from Khurja and chikan work from Lucknow. Visitors can also admire silk and zari work from Banaras, shawls and carpets from Kashmir and Gujarat, as well as hand-printed textiles from Farrukhabad and kantha stitch embroidery from West Bengal.

Tickets for the Taj Mahotsav 2024 can be purchased from ticket windows at all entry gates, priced at Rs 50 per person. Children up to 3 years old and foreign tourists enjoy complimentary entry, embracing inclusivity and the spirit of cultural exchange.