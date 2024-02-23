Additional Vistadome Coach added to Araku Passenger Train this holiday season

Responding to a surge in tourism, an additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train, famously known as the Araku Passenger Train (train number 08551). Araku, a cherished hill station in Andhra Pradesh, renowned for its verdant forests and picturesque hills, draws tourists nationwide with its refreshing climate.

The Waltair Railway authorities have decided to attach an additional Vistadome coach to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in February and March. From museums to waterfalls, the Coffee Valley offers diverse attractions. The supplementary coach aims to cater to the escalating tourist influx during peak seasons.

Araku Valley, located at an altitude of approximately 910 meters, is known for its stunning landscapes, lush coffee plantations and tribal culture. The valley is home to several indigenous tribes, and visitors can experience their rich heritage through local festivals and cultural performances. Tourists can explore the Padmapuram Botanical Gardens, famous for its hanging cottages and vast array of exotic plants. The Tribal Museum provides insights into the lifestyle, culture and traditions of the indigenous tribes of the region.

Nature enthusiasts can visit the breathtaking Katiki Waterfalls, nestled amidst the dense forests, offering a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The Borra Caves, believed to be one of the largest caves in India, are a geological marvel with stunning stalactite and stalagmite formations.

The Araku Valley is also renowned for its coffee, often referred to as Araku Coffee, which is grown organically in the region's cool climate. Visitors can witness the coffee-making process firsthand and purchase fresh coffee beans as souvenirs.

The additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the train No. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on February 2 to February 4, February 9 to February 11, February 16 to February 18, February 23 to February 25, March 1 to March 3, March 8 to March 10, March 15 to March 17, March 22 to March 24 and March 29 to March 31. This initiative aims to enhance the travel experience for tourists visiting the scenic Araku Valley, ensuring they have a memorable journey through the picturesque landscapes of Andhra Pradesh.