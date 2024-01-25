Dare to explore a desert? Here are four places for the three-day-long Republic Day weekend

With the wide variety of travel places to explore in India and the Republic Day weekend just around the corner, why not consider desert destinations that are waiting to be ticked off of your travel list? Desert landscapes hold a special place on every traveller’s bucket list, offering a distinctive blend of rugged beauty, cultural richness and unparalleled serenity. Whether you’re drawn to the golden dunes of Rajasthan, the high-altitude cold desert of Spiti Valley or the surreal salt flats of the Rann of Kutch, these destinations promise a ‘great’ escape...

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Renowned for the Rann Utsav festival, this white desert is a vast and unique salt marsh that transforms into a mesmerising landscape during different seasons. Architectural gem Vijay Vilas Palace, Wild Ass Sanctuary protecting Indian Wild Ass, pristine Mandvi Beach sacred Narayan Sarovar lake, Koteshwar Mahadev Temple offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and Aaina Mahal (Palace of Mirrors) are just some of the many things that attract travellers from afar.

Leh, Ladakh

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Ladakh’s capital, Leh, is a dream destination for every avid traveller. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, this cold desert offers ancient monasteries like Thiksey and Hemis, showcasing Buddhist heritage along with azure Pangong Lake, with its changing colours. Adventure enthusiasts can conquer the challenging Khardung La Pass, the world’s highest motorable road while traditional markets like Leh Main Bazaar beckon with local crafts.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Nestled in the heart of the Thar Desert, the enchanting city of Jaisalmer unfolds like a golden mirage against the vast canvas of Rajasthan’s landscape. The crown jewel of Golden City is undoubtedly the imposing Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that stands proudly on the Trikuta Hill, but there are Sam Sand Dunes for a quintessential desert experience; intricately carved havelis and bazaars selling Rajasthani textiles, jewellery and souvenirs.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

A remote region known for its rugged landscapes and unique cultural heritage. Dotted with monasteries like UNESCO World Heritage Site Tabo, Spiti sports locations like Moon Lake, a high-altitude lake surrounded by majestic mountains; Pin Valley National Park — known for its snow leopards, Himalayan ibex and other rare species; and Komic, the highest motorable village in Asia.

