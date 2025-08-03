Have you found your thrive city yet?

Is there a certain city you feel strongly drawn to? A place where—even if you haven't visited—sounds like was meant for you? That might be your thrive city.

The concept of a thrive city is about finding that one place where you feel your best and grow the most

In the series Atypical, for instance, protagonist Sam Gardner was obsessed with penguins and Antarctica. Even though he had high-functioning Autism and he needed greater support than others, he still decided to pack his bag one day and start saving up for Antarctica. To many, it seemed like a crazy idea, but he saw it as something he must do.

While Sam found safety and comfort in the idea of visiting the southernmost continent of the world, others may just prefer living where they'd always lived and travel the world instead. Yet, others may do everything in their power to move to a place they can call their 'home'.

Similarly, you might find a city where you are destined to thrive. If you've always found joy in working corporate, you may flourish in a city like New York. But if you like the sea and a slightly slower paced life, Brisbane may be for you. But upcoming artists and musicians may love the hustle and bustle of LA.

"Everyone has their pre-ordained thrive city," says content creator Felicia, who found hers in New York.