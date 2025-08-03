Have you found your thrive city yet?
Is there a certain city you feel strongly drawn to? A place where—even if you haven't visited—sounds like was meant for you? That might be your thrive city.
The concept of a thrive city is about finding that one place where you feel your best and grow the most
In the series Atypical, for instance, protagonist Sam Gardner was obsessed with penguins and Antarctica. Even though he had high-functioning Autism and he needed greater support than others, he still decided to pack his bag one day and start saving up for Antarctica. To many, it seemed like a crazy idea, but he saw it as something he must do.
While Sam found safety and comfort in the idea of visiting the southernmost continent of the world, others may just prefer living where they'd always lived and travel the world instead. Yet, others may do everything in their power to move to a place they can call their 'home'.
Similarly, you might find a city where you are destined to thrive. If you've always found joy in working corporate, you may flourish in a city like New York. But if you like the sea and a slightly slower paced life, Brisbane may be for you. But upcoming artists and musicians may love the hustle and bustle of LA.
"Everyone has their pre-ordained thrive city," says content creator Felicia, who found hers in New York.
In India, the mountains give us a space to breathe. For those, who want a slightly quieter life and thrive in nature, Shimla, Manali may be their thrive cities even if they don't know it.
Based on the Quality of Life, Zurich, Switzerland took the top position in 2024 according to Mercer’s quality of living data. This was due to its outstanding public services, low crime rates and a lively cultural scene.
However, if a quiet life is not your scene, you may not feel like you grow or prosper there, let alone fitting in. All you may want is to escape the homesickness and be with your family.
Pick your thrive city as if you were making a college application. Do you like a college for its academic course, reputation or maybe its sports quota?
The same goes for a city. Try doing some quizzes and research.
Figure out which city fits your personality once you've travelled around a bit. And maybe, just maybe, you'll find where you truly belong.
