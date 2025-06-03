Haunted hotel in Darjeeling: What really lurks inside this heritage stay?

Darjeeling — the Queen of the Hills — is famed for its toy train, sweeping tea estates, and colonial architecture. But nestled right on the bustling Mall Road lies a hotel that’s gaining a reputation for more than its vintage charm. Pineridge Hotel, a heritage property with a commanding view of Mt. Kanchenjunga, is often whispered about in paranormal circles — as allegedly haunted.
On the surface, it ticks all the boxes of a classic hill-station retreat: vintage fireplace, antique furniture, bay windows, and rooms steeped in old-world character. The hotel’s website waxes lyrical about “original paintings by local master artists,” and “architectural grandeur.” Yet behind the romance, stories of eerie disturbances have been simmering for years.
The building itself stands on the former site of the Drum Druid Hotel, a colonial-era favourite now lost to time. Whether that legacy holds any spectral baggage is up for debate. What’s not, however, is the growing number of guest reviews that describe unsettling experiences. Guests have reported strange noises, unexplained chills, and in one instance, even illness in a child, which was attributed by some to supernatural forces. One review reads: “They are renovating, but that won’t help. We heard strange noises and something moving on the first floor. From locals, we came to know that the son of the hotel’s owner had died here. Since then, it’s haunted.”
Others, however, dismiss the claims. Some travellers attribute the ‘ghostly’ vibes to poor maintenance — dim lighting, creaky floors, and ageing infrastructure — rather than any actual spirit activity. Online reviews are divided: while some warn of a haunted history, others shrug it off as exaggerated folklore. Still, the legend lingers. In a town where mist rolls in thick and fast and silence hangs heavy after dusk, it doesn’t take much for the mind to wander. Whether Pineridge is truly haunted or just haunted by its former grandeur, it’s certainly carved out a niche in Darjeeling’s tourism landscape.