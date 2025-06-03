Haunted hotel in Darjeeling: What really lurks inside this heritage stay?

Darjeeling — the Queen of the Hills — is famed for its toy train, sweeping tea estates, and colonial architecture. But nestled right on the bustling Mall Road lies a hotel that’s gaining a reputation for more than its vintage charm. Pineridge Hotel, a heritage property with a commanding view of Mt. Kanchenjunga, is often whispered about in paranormal circles — as allegedly haunted.

With its antique furnishings, creaky corridors and chilling tales, Pineridge Hotel blurs the line between heritage and haunting in the heart of Darjeeling

On the surface, it ticks all the boxes of a classic hill-station retreat: vintage fireplace, antique furniture, bay windows, and rooms steeped in old-world character. The hotel’s website waxes lyrical about “original paintings by local master artists,” and “architectural grandeur.” Yet behind the romance, stories of eerie disturbances have been simmering for years.