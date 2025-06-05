Virginia Beach unveils new attractions for summer 2025

Virginia Beach is set for a spectacular summer, with a host of exciting new attractions and experiences launching across the city. From historic landmarks and cutting-edge entertainment to family-friendly outdoor adventures, this coastal destination promises a memorable season for locals and tourists.
Among the most anticipated reopenings is the Virginia Beach Surf & Rescue Museum, which welcomes visitors back from 21 May. Housed in the restored United States Coast Guard Station watchtower, the museum highlights the city’s lifesaving legacy and rich surf culture. With updated exhibits and a new surfline camera, it offers both nostalgia and a modern perspective on Virginia Beach’s coastal heritage.
One-of-a-kind creation
Just across from the Virginia Aquarium, Owl Creek Landing introduces a landmark attraction: the Nautilus Lookout Tower. Opening in June, this 65-foot, fully ADA-accessible climbing structure immerses visitors in the surrounding natural beauty. It features the longest stainless-steel slide in the country, measuring a thrilling 171 feet. As the first of its kind in the United States, Nautilus Tower is set to become a highlight for adventure seekers and families alike.
For surf enthusiasts, the opening of Atlantic Park is a game-changer. Spearheaded by Virginia Beach native and music icon Pharrell Williams, this development centres around a two-acre surf lagoon equipped with emerging wave technology. Blending sport, innovation and community spirit, Atlantic Park is poised to become a world-class surf destination.
Making a grand return!
Adding to the city’s entertainment landscape is The Dome, Virginia Beach’s newest live performance venue, which opened its doors on 4 May 2025. With a flexible indoor-outdoor layout accommodating up to 5,000 guests, The Dome is named in honour of the original Alan B.
Shepard Convention Center, demolished in 1994. The venue’s opening concert pays homage to its predecessor, with Three Dog Night — the last band to perform at the old Dome — returning for the inaugural show. Its summer line-up includes performances by Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar and Kevin James, promising a vibrant season of live music and comedy.