Virginia Beach unveils new attractions for summer 2025

Making a grand return!

Adding to the city’s entertainment landscape is The Dome, Virginia Beach’s newest live performance venue, which opened its doors on 4 May 2025. With a flexible indoor-outdoor layout accommodating up to 5,000 guests, The Dome is named in honour of the original Alan B.

Shepard Convention Center, demolished in 1994. The venue’s opening concert pays homage to its predecessor, with Three Dog Night — the last band to perform at the old Dome — returning for the inaugural show. Its summer line-up includes performances by Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar and Kevin James, promising a vibrant season of live music and comedy.