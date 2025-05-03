Flight fear? Here’s what you can do to distract yourself when travelling by plane

Fear of flights is a basic condition and several people have it. But not boarding a flight ever in life may not be an option. If you find yourself having to sit on a flight with no way out, here are seven hacks to keep you safe, worry-free and distracted from your fear of flights.
Here are a few things to keep in mind next time you board a plane with flight fear!
Read about flights
One way to do away with the fear is to be aware of the way a flight functions. This not only includes understanding what turbulences are and why they take place and how it’s absolutely normal, but also familiarising yourself with the different sounds of the plane and why they don’t always mean danger.
Seat matters!
If you choose the window seat which is blocked from both ends, tend to give you a visual idea of how far you are from land, and also jolts you the maximum during turbulence, it only aggravates the fear. To avoid that you can opt for an aisle seat where you don’t feel the turbulence so much and also have one side free for you to take a walk around the plane to ease off your tension and claustrophobic tendencies.
No Coffee before flight
The more cups of coffee, the more high level of anxiety and sleeplessness has been seen. If you restrict your coffee consumption only during your flight days, it will relieve you of anxiety and also help you to sleep it off.
In flight breathing exercise
Check with your physician or anyone else who share the fear of flights as to what kind of breathing exercises they undertake to control anxiety. These are basic ones like inhaling, holding the breath for 4-5 seconds and then releasing it. This can be continued for a while. Exercises like this often go unnoticed and hides your embarrassment.
Keep yourself engaged
From reading a book to listening to pre-downloaded podcast, from journaling or drawing , to watching movies and series or playing basic games if travelling in a group, there are several activities that you can engage yourself into and distract your mind from the fear.
Travel in Group
It is always better to travel in a group or at least with one other person. It would ease you of your flight fear and also distract you during the flight by conversing with you. The concentration then shifts to the conversation than the fact that you are a few thousand feet above ground and suspended in mid-air.
Medicine much?
If your anxieties cannot be controlled in any other way than medicines, then check with your general physician what would be the perfect medicine to relive you of flight stress.