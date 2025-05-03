Flight fear? Here’s what you can do to distract yourself when travelling by plane

Read about flights

One way to do away with the fear is to be aware of the way a flight functions. This not only includes understanding what turbulences are and why they take place and how it’s absolutely normal, but also familiarising yourself with the different sounds of the plane and why they don’t always mean danger.

Seat matters!

If you choose the window seat which is blocked from both ends, tend to give you a visual idea of how far you are from land, and also jolts you the maximum during turbulence, it only aggravates the fear. To avoid that you can opt for an aisle seat where you don’t feel the turbulence so much and also have one side free for you to take a walk around the plane to ease off your tension and claustrophobic tendencies.