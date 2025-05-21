6 destinations to avoid in 2025 (and why you’ll thank us later)

Santorini, Greece

Yes, the sunsets are spectacular. But so are the crowds , inflated prices and cruise ship chaos. Greece has 200+ islands — trust us, there’s more to explore than just one blue dome. What was once a quiet cliffside island is now an influencer battleground, making it tough to enjoy its true spirit. With over 200 islands to chose from, Greece offers plenty of alternatives — try Milos Naxos, or Folegandros for similar beauty and more breathing room.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali remains beautiful, but the island is grappling with over tourism, environmental damage and new rules for visitors. Over-tourism, waste management issues and rising tensions between tourists and locals have prompted new rules and a growing pushback. Some areas feel more commercial than cultural these days. If you’re after tranquility, adventure or spiritual vibe, swap Bali for islands like Lombok, Flores, or Sumba, where authenticity still thrives.