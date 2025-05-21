6 destinations to avoid in 2025 (and why you’ll thank us later)

Planning your 2025 getaway? While your bucket list might be calling, not every destination is ready for the spotlight right now. From overbooked icons to ecologically fragile wonders, here are six places you might want to skip this year —without sacrificing the joy of travel.
Venice, Italy
Gondolas, gelato and…too many people. Venice is taking a breather with entry fees and stricter rules for day visitors. The city’s unique charm is getting harder to enjoy with the crowds and local are pushing for change. Give Venice a well-deserved break and explore lesser-known Italian gems like Bologna, Lecce or Trieste instead.
Mount Everest base camp, Nepal
Climbing to new heights sounds exciting — until you hit a traffic jam at 17,000 feet. The trek to Everest Base Camp is more crowded than ever, with long queues, trash concerns and safety risks becoming major issues. The region’s fragile ecosystem is under strain and even seasoned trekkers are reconsidering. With overcrowding and environmental stress reaching critical levels, Everest might be best admired from a little farther away in 2025.
Machu Picchu, Peru
This ancient marvel is under pressure, literally. Machu Picchu has imposed tighter regulations and daily visitor caps to protect its delicate structure, which means more red tape and less spontaneity for travellers. The result? Long planning times, pricey tickets and congested tours. Want a plan B? The Choquequirao ruins or the Lares Trek provide rich history, culture, and awe — with far fewer crowds.
Santorini, Greece
Yes, the sunsets are spectacular. But so are the crowds , inflated prices and cruise ship chaos. Greece has 200+ islands — trust us, there’s more to explore than just one blue dome. What was once a quiet cliffside island is now an influencer battleground, making it tough to enjoy its true spirit. With over 200 islands to chose from, Greece offers plenty of alternatives — try Milos Naxos, or Folegandros for similar beauty and more breathing room.
Bali, Indonesia
Bali remains beautiful, but the island is grappling with over tourism, environmental damage and new rules for visitors. Over-tourism, waste management issues and rising tensions between tourists and locals have prompted new rules and a growing pushback. Some areas feel more commercial than cultural these days. If you’re after tranquility, adventure or spiritual vibe, swap Bali for islands like Lombok, Flores, or Sumba, where authenticity still thrives.
Koh Samui, Thailand
Once a quiet retreat, Koh Samui has become a tourism hotspot and not in the good way. Traffic, trash and fishing developments have put a strain on its resources and the serve charm jt once offered is slipping away. The beaches are still pretty, but the pace has changed. If you’re craving Thai island magic with fewer crowds, head to Koh Yao Noi, Koh Kood, or even Koh Phayam for a gentler experience.