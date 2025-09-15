Here’s why you should visit India’s only resort with eco-cottages set inside the forest

In the past, we’ve stayed across the river overlooking two parks, even holidayed at a property within a tiger’s territory. But this time, we went all in — literally. We checked into India’s only resort with eco-cottages set deep inside the forest. Now, you might think: isn’t it the same story? Luxury resorts near buffer zones, highspeed Wi-Fi, fine dining, spas?

Of course, luxury has its charm, though it means different things to different people. But to shake off that monotony, we picked a place where digital detox isn’t a trend — it’s the norm. With no network except the one odd Jio bar, forget WhatsApp; you can’t even make a call or send a text. And downloaded shows? They’re no match for what this place has in store.

Welcome to Rukkad Jungle Camp. Just a five-minute walk from the Rukkad Gate of Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, this forest departmentowned retreat offers a slice of paradise for those whose hearts beat to paw prints. At first glance, the reception — doubling up as a restaurant — might not sweep you off your feet, but take our word for it: don’t judge this book by its cover.