Boutique heritage festival, Singing Sands, returns to Rajasthan this October

The festival also features authentic Rajasthani cuisine, heritage walks through the Dundlod village, and storytelling sessions that bring the fort's history to life. The entire event is a family-friendly cultural retreat that allows guests to connect with the artistry and history of Rajasthan.

The festival actively highlights and celebrates the contributions of women artists and artisans. Festival Director, Vinod Joshi, said, “What makes Singing Sands so unique is the way traditions and settings come alive together. A folk singer in a haveli courtyard, a sarangi blending with global instruments, or the discovery of unseen crafts against the backdrop of mesmerizing architecture are experiences that cannot be recreated elsewhere. The festival is as much about the joy of engaging with artists as it is about enjoying the music itself. With its workshops, storytelling walks, and shared feasts under starlit skies, Singing Sands becomes a cultural getaway that is exciting, memorable, and unlike anything audiences would find in a conventional setting.”