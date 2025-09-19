Boutique heritage festival, Singing Sands, returns to Rajasthan this October

The second edition of the Singing Sands is a boutique heritage festival held at the Dundlod Fort in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan. The festival is scheduled to take place from October 10-12, 2025 and is curated by the Jaipur-based cultural organisation Dancing Peacock. The two-day cultural retreat brings together folk concerts, storytelling walks, unseen crafts, desert safaris and curated feasts.
After a successful debut in 2024, the festival is returning with a renewed focus on intimate, close-knit experiences. It's designed to immerse visitors in Rajasthan's rich living traditions, moving beyond a typical spectator experience. This year's curated program is packed with unique experiences that offer a deeper connection to the local heritage.
Participate in a hands-on workshop with local folk instrument makers. Visit the world-renowned Dundlod Stud Farm, home to the magnificent Marwari horses and run by Thakur Raghuvendra Singh, also known as Bonnie Bana, a pioneer in reviving the breed. Go on immersive horse safaris across the desert landscape, offering a unique perspective of the region. And experience traditional desert camps and tour a restored haveli that has been turned into a museum.
The festival also features authentic Rajasthani cuisine, heritage walks through the Dundlod village, and storytelling sessions that bring the fort's history to life. The entire event is a family-friendly cultural retreat that allows guests to connect with the artistry and history of Rajasthan.
The festival actively highlights and celebrates the contributions of women artists and artisans. Festival Director, Vinod Joshi, said, “What makes Singing Sands so unique is the way traditions and settings come alive together. A folk singer in a haveli courtyard, a sarangi blending with global instruments, or the discovery of unseen crafts against the backdrop of mesmerizing architecture are experiences that cannot be recreated elsewhere. The festival is as much about the joy of engaging with artists as it is about enjoying the music itself. With its workshops, storytelling walks, and shared feasts under starlit skies, Singing Sands becomes a cultural getaway that is exciting, memorable, and unlike anything audiences would find in a conventional setting.”
