Odisha opens doors to a new jungle safari with Atei Reserve Forest in Keonjhar

The Atei Reserve Forest in Keonjhar, Odisha, has added an exciting new jungle safari, promising visitors a chance to explore its natural beauty and rich biodiversity. Situated just five kilometers from the culturally significant Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple, the reserve spans a vast area of approximately 22,000 hectares, with 16,000 hectares designated for the safari.

The launch of this initiative promises an immersive experience for nature enthusiasts, with captivating attractions such as the serene Peacock Valley, verdant meadows, and a dedicated wildlife pond where deer can be spotted in their natural habitat. Adding to the allure is the chance to ascend the watchtower for panoramic views and visit the renowned Buddha Viewpoint, which offers an enchanting perspective of the sprawling forest landscape.

The jungle safari, designed to promote eco-tourism and raise awareness about forest conservation, begins at the Maa Tarini Temple, a site of immense cultural and religious significance. This thoughtful collaboration between tourism and conservation aims to balance the preservation of natural resources with the sustainable development of the region.

By drawing more visitors to the area, the initiative is poised to provide economic opportunities for the local community, including self-help groups and youths, who will have the chance to showcase and sell their products to tourists. This not only creates a platform for promoting indigenous crafts and goods but also helps generate livelihoods, ensuring a positive ripple effect on the local economy.

The forest’s pristine environment and its array of attractions are now accessible through this well-organized safari experience, with air-conditioned tickets priced at ₹250 and non-A/C options at ₹200.