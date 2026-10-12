Did you know this heritage site in Hampi was once a bustling shopping market?

Even before the concept of shopping complexes became a part of our modern-day life, there was the Hampi bazaar that had traders selling jewels, stones, horses and a lot more. The Hampi bazaar, located in Karnataka, served as an important commercial centre for the Vijayanagara Empire. Even today, one can get an idea about the trade activities that went on in the medieval kingdom through its ruins.

Hampi Bazaar was the shopping hub of the Vijayanagara Empire

Hampi Bazaar was also known as Virupaksha Bazaar and extended over more than a kilometre before the Virupaksha Temple. This ancient street was previously famous for trade and used to attract buyers and sellers from both inside and outside the city.