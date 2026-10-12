Did you know this heritage site in Hampi was once a bustling shopping market?

Even before the concept of shopping complexes became a part of our modern-day life, there was the Hampi bazaar that had traders selling jewels, stones, horses and a lot more. The Hampi bazaar, located in Karnataka, served as an important commercial centre for the Vijayanagara Empire. Even today, one can get an idea about the trade activities that went on in the medieval kingdom through its ruins.
Hampi Bazaar was also known as Virupaksha Bazaar and extended over more than a kilometre before the Virupaksha Temple. This ancient street was previously famous for trade and used to attract buyers and sellers from both inside and outside the city.
There were rows of pavilions made of stone on either side of the marketplace. Some of these pavilions were two-storied in nature, which was in keeping with the ancient street market. As per reports, the ancient bazaar could be likened to an ancient Indian shopping mall.
The market was one element of the urban complex in Vijayanagara. According to UNESCO, temples in the city had connections with the bazaars, residential quarters and other facilities. This arrangement highlights how trade, religious life and everyday activities existed alongside one another.
Hampi Bazaar offered a variety of items for people having different purchasing capacities. From various historical records and descriptions of Hampi’s marketplaces, valuable goods along with textiles can be said to be the items traded in these markets. Valuable stones and jewellery were meant for those customers who wanted luxury products. Along with these, there were spices and other kinds of goods too.
Horses played a significant role within the Vijayanagara Empire. Their trade supported the kingdom's military needs and wider trading networks, making them more than just another commodity in the bustling marketplace.
The old marketplace is long gone, but what is left of it can still be seen. The historical street stretches from the Virupaksha Temple to a big Nandi sculpture located at its other end. Stone pavilions stand on both sides of the street.
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