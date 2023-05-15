Home Videos

In conversation with Abhilash Tomy — the first Indian to solo circumnavigate the world!

Sailor and adventurer Abhilash Tomy speaks to us about challenges at the sea; why he thinks he may have Stockholm Syndrome; what went wrong in 2018; how he emerged victorious this year, and lots more.

15th May 2023 01:55 PM

Abhilash Tomy Golden Globe Race

