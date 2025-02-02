Expressions Podcast Episode 27: Dr Pratima Murthy on pioneering addiction management systems and challenges in mental health care

On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast

Sanaya Mehta Vyas is a fitness addict, helms the women's rugby scene in India, manages a growing business and still finds time and energy for her family. On the previous Expressions podcast with Neha, hear Sanaya's remarkable story about the challenges of leading male-dominated sports governing bodies, how she juggles the boardroom and family life and the resilience that keeps her positive even in the face of adversity.