Expressions Podcast Episode 27: Dr Pratima Murthy on pioneering addiction management systems and challenges in mental health care
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Director Dr Pratima Murthy's fascination for the human mind's working has shaped her illustrious career of over three decades in mental health care
On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, hear Dr Murthy's story of why she chose the literally mind-boggling field of psychiatry, her journey from studying at the world-renowned NIMHANS and heading it three decades later, and her pioneering work in de-addiction and its management.
