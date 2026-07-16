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Huma Qureshi unfiltered: Fame, stereotypes & Baby Do Die Do. Watch the video

Huma Qureshi gets candid about Baby Do Die Do, playing a hitwoman, embracing unconventional roles, female-led cinema, and overcoming insecurities as an actor.

Huma Qureshi's latest film Baby Do Die Do has hit theatres to a wave of praise. Following the release, the actor opens up about the complications of portraying a hitwoman, taking on one of Bollywood's most unconventional female characters, and why she believes audiences are embracing stronger female-led narratives today. She also talked about her insecurities as an actress and what led her to choose such an unconventional role. Read the full interview on Indulge Express website.

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Huma Qureshi