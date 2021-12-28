Singer-actress Andrea Jeremiah on her upcoming project Pisasu 2 and working with director Mysskin
In this exclusive interview with Andrea Jeremiah, the singer-actress talks about her upcoming project Pisasu 2 and what it was like working with filmmaker Mysskin for the same.
Published : 28th December 2021 07:09 PM | Published : | 28th December 2021 07:09 PM
In this exclusive interview with Andrea Jeremiah, the singer-actress talks about her upcoming project Pisasu 2 and what it was like working with filmmaker Mysskin for the same.