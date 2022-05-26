Karan Johar turns 50: Here's a sneak peek into his birthday bash

Producer-filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on May 25 with several popular stars from the Bollywood fraternity, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Ranveer Singh.

26th May 2022 10:14 PM

Karan Johar birthday Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan Ananya Pandey Ranveer Singh

