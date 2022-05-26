Karan Johar turns 50: Here's a sneak peek into his birthday bash
Producer-filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on May 25 with several popular stars from the Bollywood fraternity, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Ranveer Singh.
