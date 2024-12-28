Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals he's madly in love

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is currently receiving a lot of positive feedback for his streaming documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, has revealed that he is deeply in love.

In a recent conversation with comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, and Aaditya Kulshreshth, Honey Singh shared that he is "madly in love."

He added, "I've done a lot of crazy things. I've done extreme things. I mean, I've done anything extreme in my life. I'm in a relationship."

The rapper explained how finding genuine love in the midst of glamour is difficult, as it’s hard to determine if someone loves him for who he truly is or just because of his celebrity persona. At times, he even went so far as to not reveal his true identity to romantic partners, sometimes withholding his real name. This led to confusion within his team over what name to use on his boarding passes.

Despite this, Honey Singh confirmed that he is indeed in a relationship.

Meanwhile, his Netflix documentary explores his rapid rise to fame, his sudden disappearance from the limelight, his struggles, and his eventual return to mainstream music.

Honey also shared a funny incident where he mistakenly believed he was speaking to his friend Karan for two years, only to find out later that he had actually been talking to Karan’s manager all along.

The manager had even sent him a song called Mexico that he liked and planned to perform. It wasn't until later that the manager admitted he wasn’t Karan, which left Honey Singh baffled. He recounted the experience on The Bombay Journey, saying, "I spoke with him for two years and didn’t realize he wasn’t Karan. He even sent me a song, and I liked it. Then, when we discussed technical details, he stopped talking about them, and I realised something was off. Eventually, he admitted, 'I’m Karan’s manager. Sorry.' I was like, 'What’s the point of saying sorry now?'"